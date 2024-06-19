Jenny Marrs Shares Health Update After Infection on Family Farm

HGTV star Jenny Marrs gave fans an update from her family farm after their newest member, baby lamb Tommy, developed an infection. “Tommy 🐑 update: he’s feeling much better today! Still temporarily blind but we are so hopeful his body and his eyes will heal completely. Y’all are so sweet to check in on our little lamb buddy 🤍,” the “Fixer to Fabulous” host wrote in the caption of her June 15 Instagram post.

One fan asked for more information, commenting, “What happened to your sweet little lamb??” Jenny elaborated, writing back, “he is sick with an infection because his immune system is weak from not getting enough nutrients from mama at birth 💔.”

How Did the Marrs Family Come to Adopt Little Tommy?

Jenny first introduced Tommy to fans in a May 21 post, letting followers know that she offered to bottle feed him for their neighbor (the lamb’s namesake, “Mr. Tommy” per Jenny’s post) since little Tommy’s mother’s milk was running low.

“Our little Tommy now thinks I’m his momma and follows me everywhere (I may have taken him with me to carline… he just cries and cries when I leave him). This week, I thought he was ready to spend the day in the pasture while I worked but, alas, he wanted none of it and immediately tried to escape to get to me,” Jenny wrote at the time.

Fans were happy to hear that little Tommy was feeling better in Jenny’s June 15 update, with comments reading, “Baby Tommy 😍,” and “So glad [Tommy] is feeling better. I’m praying for him.”

Jenny shared more clips of little Tommy on her Instagram story on June 18. One clip included a video of Jenny calling Tommy over to her in the driveway. He ran over, pausing by the family’s house for a moment, before finally reaching Jenny and his bottle. In the next clip, Jenny showed Tommy chasing her husband and HGTV co-host Dave Marrs around the yard, with the caption, “@dave.marrs keeps trying to get in the mower but Tommy keeps following him 😆.”

The Marrs Family’s Berry Fest is Coming Up

Before her little Tommy update, Jenny’s June 15 post also served as a reminder that the Marrses are “exactly one week away from Berry Fest! There are a handful of tickets still available [for the Saturday, June 22 event] We are so excited to welcome you all the farm again this summer! 🫐.”

Dave and Jenny throw an annual Berry Fest in their blueberry fields, inviting community members and fans to purchase tickets to come, pick blueberry, listen to live music, and support local vendors from their Bentonville, Arkansas area. According to the ticketing site, “All proceeds [from Berry Fest] will be donated to support Help One Now’s community care efforts in Zimbabwe and Belize.”

Jenny also confirmed that unlike previous years, in 2024 “our beloved Zimbabwean leaders, John and Orpah, will be here with us to celebrate and we cannot wait for you all to meet them, listen to their stories and be inspired by their generosity and selfless leadership.”

