Jenny Marrs ‘Devastated’ by Family’s Sudden Loss: ‘Complete Shock’

The family of HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs is deep in grief after the sudden loss of a baby lamb they’d been nursing to health on their Arkansas farm. Late on June 29, 2024, Jenny posted a photo in her Instagram stories of herself crying while she snuggled with little “Tommy,” a sweet lamb who’d become her “sidekick” over the past five weeks.

“We had to say goodbye to our precious boy,” Jenny wrote beneath the heartbreaking photo in which Little Tommy’s face was nuzzled up under her neck. “We are devastated and in shock.”

In mid-May, the Marrs family took over caring for the lamb from their neighbor (and the lamb’s namesake), Mr. Tommy, because the baby animal needed lots of extra care. Jenny revealed on Instagram on May 21 that “his momma’s milk supply was low” and he needed to be bottle-fed to get him enough nutrients.

She wrote at the time, “While it’s extra work and so sad because the natural bond between mom and baby never took place, it’s also so rewarding watching an underweight, lethargic baby grow and thrive.”

In the process, little Tommy grew very attached to the whole family, following them everywhere and loving to snuggle in their arms, as seen in many photos and videos shared on social media. In mid-June, the lamb required treatment for an infection that caused temporary blindness, but Jenny had since shared that he was on the mend and getting stronger.

Unfortunately, she revealed on June 29, his compromised immune system struggled to fend off the infection after all. Jenny called Tommy’s death a “complete shock” in a message to fans later that evening.

Jenny Marrs & Her Family Buried Lamb in ‘His Favorite Spot’

Jenny gave social media followers an indication that something was going on with Tommy on the afternoon of June 29, when she shared a photo in her Instagram Stories of their 10-year-old daughter Charlotte in the backseat of the car, holding Tommy wrapped in a blanket.

“Would appreciate more prayers for our little Tommy,” Jenny captioned the photo. “Headed back to the emergency vet with our boy. 🙏”

Hours later, Jenny posted the photo of herself in tears, holding Tommy, as well as several others to share what happened. In one photo, she embraced three of her kids — Charlotte, five-year-old Luke, and 12-year-old Sylvie, who was holding Tommy.

“A very, very hard day,” Jenny wrote beneath the touching photo.

She then shared a photo of their entire family, including 14-year-old twins Nate and Ben, gathered around the garden area just outside the fence that wraps around their outdoor pool. Dave could be seen kneeling in the dirt as he made a makeshift grave for little Tommy.

“We laid him to rest in his favorite spot,” Jenny wrote. “Under a shady tree overlooking the pool. 💔”

She also shared a page from a Bible-based book that featured “A Liturgy for the Loss of a Living Thing” to help the family hold a little backyard ceremony for little Tommy.

Jenny Marrs Thanks Fans for Their Concern & Shares More Details About Beloved Lamb’s Death

Flooded with messages from friends and fans, Jenny wrote a message in her Instagram Stories late on June 29.

“Thank you for all of the kind words, we are so so heartbroken,” she wrote in white text on a black background. “It was a complete shock.”

“He just got sick so fast,” Jenny explained, adding, “(He didn’t have proper nutrition from his momma for the first 3 weeks of life before he came to us and his little immune system couldn’t keep up.)”

“The vet seemed so hopeful when we arrived with him,” she continued, “and then the bloodwork was devastating. She said there was nothing she could do. She was so kind and gave us so much time with him and prayed and cried with us.”

“It was very peaceful,” Jenny added, “but so so so hard and unexpected. He was the best little guy and our farm has a big hole in it right now. 💔”