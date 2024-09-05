Jenny Marrs Explains Why She’s Been Absent From Social Media

HGTV star Jenny Marrs has made her return to social media. The “Fixer to Fabulous” host has been offline for over two weeks since celebrating her children’s first day of school on August 15 and in a September 3 update she explained why she’s been away.

“I took a little break from social media at the advice of a wise and trusted mentor. My brain felt overloaded after an intense summer editing my manuscript. I’ve been working on this book for well over two years and the first draft was all about discerning which stories to tell. The second draft was all about making the words make sense 😆,” Jenny wrote in the caption, explaining that she was working on her new book. “I struggled through the process. I went back emotionally to the hard places and remembered details that my brain had long ago blocked. This book is all about God’s abounding faithfulness in my life and I have never written anything more vulnerable.”

Fans Send Jenny Marrs Encouragement for Her Second Book

Jenny’s video post included a simple clip of waves washing up along the shoreline. Although the title and release date of her second book are still under wraps, she did confirm that it should be on its way soon.

“My words are in the hands of my editor now. The book will be out sometime next year and I’m still praying over a title because it seems impossible to summarize these stories in a few words. 🙏,” Jenny added in her caption. “Anyhow, it’s done for now. I’ve done all I can. And, I took some time to rest my brain and my heart. Because, rest is holy and good. Now, it’s back to work but I feel so much lighter as I head into this new month.”

Fans were excited to hear from Jenny again and took to her comment section with their words of encouragement. “It sounds like your book is birthed from the depths of your soul. The best kind. Thank you for sharing your story,” one user commented.

“Hugs and positivity are sent your way in the days ahead. You are an incredible inspiration to us all, and for you we are grateful and blessed ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” another fan added.

“So proud of you..what an accomplishment on top of raising 5 kids and your 10 other jobs!!! Bless you..can’t wait to read your book!!! 🙏 ❤️,” a third user shared.

Jenny Marrs’ First Book Came Out in November 2023

It’s been over a year since Jenny announced her first book, “House + Love = Home”, which came out in November 2023. Her first book was filled with home decor tips, but she also included personal essays, family photos, and even recipes for readers to try at home.

“I didn’t want to write a standard how-to guide for decorating or renovating your home. There are enough beautiful and well-written books on the subject out there already. And, honestly, I don’t believe there is a one-size-fits-all guide that accounts for personal style and preference. Instead, I wanted to write a book to encourage you to be creative with your home,” Jenny wrote when first announcing the book in May 2023.

