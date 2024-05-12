HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Mourns Beloved Family Pet: ‘It’s Just Too Hard’

Though Jenny and Dave Marrs‘ family farm is home to many animals they treasure, Jenny is grieving the death of an extra special furry friend, their dog Dora. On May 11, 2024, the HGTV star shared a lengthy social media post in honor of the rescue pup, who’s been by her side since they moved in 2012 to their farm in Bentonville, Arkansas.

“I have been avoiding saying goodbye because it’s just too hard,” Jenny began her post. “There has never been and will never be another pup like you.”

Within a day of her post, Jenny had already received comments from nearly 2,000 people who commiserated and sympathized with her huge loss.

Jenny & Dave Marrs Called Their Dog Dora the ‘Matriarch’ of Their Family Farm

In a 2021 HGTV video showcasing all the animals on the Marrs’ farm, Dora was the first furry family member they introduced.

“This is the matriarch of our family,” Dave said, squatting down to embrace Dora, and Jenny chimed in, “She’s grandma.”

“She’s been with us the longest,” Dave continued. “She watches over the farm.”

In Jenny’s tribute to Dora, featuring multiple photos of Dora with their family and farm animals, she wrote, “I found you one month after we moved to the farm. You were in the local shelter and it had been deemed your ‘last day’… they just didn’t know it was for a different reason – you were coming home with us.”

“I had never lived on a farm and had never had a ‘farm dog’ but we learned together, you and I,” Jenny continued.

“You protected our family and our home and accepted and welcomed every four-legged family member we brought here. You even served as an adoptive mom for an orphaned lamb, snuggling little Trixie as she slept and patiently teaching her to take the bottle from me for food (even when she kept trying to get non-existent milk from you).”

Jenny wrote that Dora also loved their “human kids fiercely,” attending church services held in their barn each Sunday, taking long walks, running alongside the tractor, and stopping by their neighbor’s shop to keep “an eye on the work,” and belly rubs.

Dora also attended every berry picking event at the Marrs’ blueberry farm, Jenny shared, which means their upcoming “Berry Fest 2024” on June 22 will be the first without Dora present.

“I keep catching myself looking out the window for you to run up, thinking you’re off visiting Mr. Bob for your daily biscuit,” Jenny wrote. “I walk on the front porch each evening, expecting you to be sitting in your spot, overlooking the farm, ensuring all is well. We always called you the matriarch and, now, everything here feels off kilter without you.”

Jenny ended the post by writing, “You’ll always be missed. And I’ll always be grateful for you and the way you loved our family so beautifully. God knew we needed you. I’ll love you always, my girl. 💔”

Fans & Friends Offered Messages of Encouragement & Memories of Dora

Jenny received an outpouring of love and condolences from fans and friends.

A local friend wrote, “Dora was THE BEST!!! Our fire eating, blueberry eating, Fed Ex chasing, always loyal love. We will all miss her so much 💔😭”

Jenny replied, “perfect description of our girl. 💔😥”

Jenny responded with a series of heart emoji when another close friend wrote, “😢❤️ Still bawling for you. She had the best life thanks to you. Black dogs don’t usually make it in shelter…you saved her and gave her the life every dog should have. You gave my kiddos the ‘Doggie Heaven’ book when our Lex died and they still talk about it. They’re now our Angels. Love you and loved Dora. 😢❤️😢”

“I’ve often thought there’s a reason dog is God spelled backwards,” another person wrote. They’re such a beautiful blessing in our world. It looks like Dora received what she gave…pure love and a full life. I’m so sorry for your loss. 💕🐾”

Someone else commented, “Oh, Jenny, I’m so sorry! I remember Dora from our first visit to The Berry Farm in October 2020. She cozied up on our picnic blanket, and I’m fairly certain my boys were sneaking her bites of their dinner! 😂 We have had two of these goodbyes as a family, and they are so hard. What a special girl. Praying for all your hearts! ❤️”

The Marrs have shared other losses on their farm. In the fall of 2022, they mourned the loss of one of their sheep, Sunny, who contracted a parasite from a local deer. Their daughter Charlotte, who was eight at the time, was particularly heartbroken because Sunny was her favorite and she regularly took care of him, Jenny shared on Instagram.

Several months prior, in March 2022, Jenny shared that Larry the Llama had died after a week of caring for him around the clock, ” dispensing meds, giving you shots and electrolytes, hand-feeding you, praying for you and cheering you on.”

She wrote at the time, “Farm life can be both beautiful and brutal. Today, is certainly one of the hard days. And, while I know there is joy to come, I am going to sit in the grief for a bit.”