Jenny Marrs Takes Children Down to Safe Room While Husband Dave Braves Storm

HGTV star Jenny Marrs isn’t taking any chances. In a November 4 Instagram story post, Jenny shared that she and her husband Dave Marrs were preparing their family farm for a pending storm. “The calm before the storm. They’re forecasting really bad weather tonight. 🙏 ,” Jenny wrote in her first story slide.

Jenny went on to share a screenshot of her weather app featuing the official tornado warning, and the slides that followed featured photos and videos of the Marrs children packed in tight to the family’s safe room. “We’ve got Spike [the pet lizard], we’ve got canned goods, we’ve got Dolly and Banana [the dogs]. Sylvie’s going down with homework done,” Jenny shared in a video from the family safe room, where her daughter Sylvie was working on a school assignment. “Ben’s sitting on another shipment of wine so we’re set, we’re good.”

The conditions seemed to be okay, as Jenny also confirmed that Dave was out of the house in his car, picking up dinner with Charlotte while the rest of her family hunkered down. While Jenny didn’t share a storm update the next day, the Marrs family appears to be doing well, as Jenny has since posted on her Instagram page.

How Did the Marrs Family Prepare Their Animals for the Storm?

While they were able to keep a few of their pets with the rest of the family, Jenny and Dave couldn’t get the entire family farm (including sheeps, cows, horses, and even an alpaca) in the safe room with them.

Instead, the animals had to hang out in the barn and on the farm, but not without one last visit from Jenny and Dave. One of Jenny’s story slides featured a video filmed by Dave, which showed the Marrs’ youngest two children, Charlotte and Luke, helping get some of the livestock on their farm fed and ready for potentially adverse conditions. “How are they doing? Are they ready?” Dave asked the kids. Jenny’s posts showed that all of the animals were being taken care of and comforted before the storm

While the Marrses were taking their storm prep seriously, Dave was still able to have a laugh, as another video showed Jenny feeding the farm’s sheep and had Dave saying behind the camera, “Those are the fattest sheep I’ve ever seen in my life and I wonder why they’re so fat. Is it maybe because Jenny Marrs takes treats up to them every single day?”

Jenny Took a Lesson From Her Farm Animals

In an August 2024 post, Jenny shared a look at her family’s cow Red and her newest calf, and reflected on the lesson’s these animals had taught her about humanity.

“As I sat and watched [Red’s] natural instincts to protect and nurture her helpless baby, I was reminded that within each and every one of us is a great capacity to love. Yet, love isn’t a passive emotion or one that even comes naturally in all circumstances. We have to do the hard work of putting our ability to love into action: with our spouse, with our kids, with our neighbors, with our friends, with strangers on the street, with someone who believes radically differently than us, and, yes, from behind a screen,” Jenny wrote.

READ NEXT: Erin Napier Shares What She’s Passing On to Her Daughters