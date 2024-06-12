Jenny Marrs Shares Most ‘Useless’ Part of Parenting in New Tribute

HGTV stars and “Fixer to Fabulous” hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs are watching their five children grow up right before their eyes. In a June 11 Instagram post, Jenny shared that their youngest son, Luke, had turned 5 years old, and shared her thoughts on watching her youngest child start to grow up.

“F I V E 🎈,” Jenny wrote in her caption. “I know it’s useless to try to slow the inevitable. I’ve already watched four of my little people grow to become bigger people. I know, all too well, that soon enough, he won’t need me to snuggle and read him stories before bed. Soon enough, he’ll no longer greet me after work by running toward me at a full sprint with arms spread wide, leaping into my arms. Soon enough, he won’t hold my hand and tell me that he loves me ‘to the North Pole and the South Pole and the moon and around the world and back home times a million hundred eight five’. Soon enough, he won’t have this sweet, raspy little voice that I want to bottle up for eternity.”

Jenny’s post featured a single photo of her 5-year-old holding a bouquet of birthday balloons and smiling directly at the camera.

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Fans Wish Luke a Happy Birthday

Jenny went on in her caption, adding, “I’m blessed beyond measure by this wild, hilarious, serious, intuitive, honest, articulate, adorable little man. We are unapologetically celebrating him big because, there’s just something about the littlest. You know too much. You know that childhood is a blink and you know it’s magic and goodness and joy and you can’t stop time so you may as well hide away from the world, escape to one of your favorite places and swim and laugh and shout it from the rooftops: my baby is FIVE and he’s a force for good. Watch out, world. This one is going to change you for the better. I should know. He’s already done it for me. 🤍”

Fans of the Marrses and their shows took to Jenny’s comment section to share their own birthday messages with Luke.

“Wow Happy Birthday Luke… it’s been a pleasure watching you grow up. Thank you Jenny and Dave for sharing your family with the world,” one fan wrote.

“Happy 5th birthday Luke!! 🥳💫You stated perfectly what watching our babies grow up is like. It’s beautiful and hard all at the same time 🫶🏼,” another user shared.

“Getting SO big too rapidly!! Great photo 🥰 Happy Birthday to Luke! 🎉,” a third fan added.

Dave Marrs Shares His Own Message for Luke

Dave Marrs shared his own post dedicated to Luke on June 11, writing, “Happy 5th birthday Luke! This kid is amazing! Such a gift to our family. He loves to help around the farm, in the shop, or anything else Mom and I need. He makes me laugh and smile every day. Love you little man.”

Dave’s post included a slideshow of shots of Luke, including one of him in a mullet wig, one of him hugging Jenny and holding up an egg to the camera, and one of him sitting and spending time with his older sister Charlotte.

