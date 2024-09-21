Jenny Marrs Shares Heartwarming Moment Between Her Sons

HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs are raising five children, twins Ben and Nathan, daughters Sylvie and Charlotte, and youngest son Luke. In a September 20 Instagram post, Jenny shared a sweet moment between one of her oldest sons Ben and his little brother.

“Ben brought his own money on the 9th grade trip to Texas so that he could buy Luke a cowboy hat. Luke wants to be a cowboy and has been wearing Charlotte’s old hat and boots (even though neither fit) and he was so excited for this gift from his big brother. I just love watching my kids love one another well. 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍,” Jenny wrote in the post’s caption, alongside a photo of Ben smiling next to Luke, who was sporting his new tan cowboy hat.

Fans React to Jenny Marrs’ ‘Adorable’ Video

Jenny’s post also included a video of Luke receiving his gift. “Here you go,” Ben can be heard saying off camera before passing the hat to his little brother in frame. “A hat! Thank you,” Luke shouted out before double-checking, “Is it a cowboy hat? Thanks Ben.”

Fans took to Jenny’s comment section to share in Luke’s excitement about the gift and react to the brotherly moment. “Omg [Luke] is so adorable! His little voice ‘thanks Ben’. ❤️ he looks exactly like dad, a mini Dave ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“Awe so sweet! You are raising some great humans!!” another user added.

“What a beautiful, brotherly thing for Ben to do! ❤️. Luke’s face says it all xx,” a third fan chimed in.

“That’s so sweet of Ben. The video does a great job capturing Luke’s excitement,” another user shared.

Quite a few fans wrote in about Luke’s t-shirt as well, which featured an illustration of a penguin alongside the text, “I just really like penguins, OK.”

“I love Luke’s shirt. My 29 year old son and my daughter’s 32 year old best friend would both love that and wear it even at their age,” one user commented.

Jenny Marrs’ Sent Her Kids Off on a Series of Firsts

In an August 15 post, Jenny took time to mark her kids growth by reflecting on their first day of school, and she shared that each of her kids was entering a new school this year. “When you’re watching season six [of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’] and notice my puffy eyes at a reveal, you’ll know that was the day I dropped my baby off for his first day of kindergarten. The fact that I have a tangible reminder of how fast time flies as his sisters start their first day of middle school and junior high and big brothers are off for their first day of high school just sent me over the edge. 😭 ♥️,” Jenny wrote in her post’s caption.

Jenny found the most fitting song to set her post to, “These are the Days” by Cory Asbury, with lyrics, “The kindergarten drop off line/His first day of school, didn’t even cry/And that was when we knew that life/It had a funny way of just passing us by.”

