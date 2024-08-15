Jenny Marrs ‘Puffy-Eyed’ Reaching Major Milestone for Youngest Son Luke

HGTV star Jenny Marrs is sharing a very emotional moment with fans. The “Fixer to Fabulous” star took to Instagram on August 15 to mark the first day of school for her children, including her 4-year-old son Luke’s first day of Kindergarten.

“When you’re watching season six [of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’] and notice my puffy eyes at a reveal, you’ll know that was the day I dropped my baby off for his first day of kindergarten,” Jenny wrote in her post’s caption. “The fact that I have a tangible reminder of how fast time flies as his sisters start their first day of middle school and junior high and big brothers are off for their first day of high school just sent me over the edge. 😭 ♥️.”

Jenny’s post included a slideshow video of all of her children, twin sons Ben and Nathan, daughters Sylvie and Charlotte, and youngest son Luke, smiling and ready to take on their first day of school. She also added clips of Luke arriving at his classroom with Jenny and her husband Dave Marrs.

Fans Wish the Marrs Family a Happy 1st Day of School

Fans and friends alike were thrilled for the Marrs kids, commenting words of encouragement for them (and their parents) on Jenny’s post.

“Did Luke grow overnight?!! 😍 Sending you the biggest hugs! Sending that caboose to Kinder & HARD!! Bittersweet to see them so independent & not need you at the same time. 🥹 He is going to do great. Wishing the whole Marrs Team an AWESOME school year! ❤️,” one user wrote.

“The big boy haircut 🥹 The gigantic penguin backpack 🥹 The hug from momma🥹 The big kids looking like they are full grown high schoolers….its too much💔 Hugs momma and praying they all have THE BEST first day 🙏🏻,” another user commented.

“Oh Jenny I know how you feel and so glad Lukie was not crying too. As you already know every day will get easier,for you😉 however, just know there will be other firsts to come😢,” a third use added.

Dave shared his own first day of school post on August 15, writing, “Here we go again! The last one is in kindergarten! Can’t believe how time flies!” alongside a photo of his five kids.

Jenny Marrs Shared Advice for Travelling With Children

The Marrs family spent a good amount of their Summer vacation traveling around Europe, and as the Summer season came to a close, Jenny shared one of her biggest travel tips for families with little children in a July 31 post.

“My #1 piece advice for traveling with littles (or traveling in general)? Don’t over-plan or over schedule your days. You’ll never see it all,” Jenny wrote. “This great big world is FULL of beautiful places and beautiful people and you just have to be okay with visiting a new city and not checking off every ‘must see’ sight or museum or experience.”

She went on to recommend that for her, that meant booking any flights and transportation arrangements ahead of time, and making a list of potential activities once in a given area, but otherwise going with the flow.

Jenny then reflected on her family’s Summer 2024 travels, writing, “As we head home and into a new year with new two high schoolers, a new junior higher, a new middle schooler AND a new kindergartener 🥹, my momma heart needed this time tucked away and I couldn’t possibly be more grateful for these memories, together. My heart is very, very full. 🤍🤍🤍🤍.”

