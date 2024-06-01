Jenny Marrs Commends Sons for Adapting to Complete ‘Change of Plans’

Even the best-laid plans don’t always go off without a hitch, and HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs’ sons learned that firsthand.

Jenny shared a post on Instagram on May 29 to mark her and Dave’s twin sons Nathan and Ben’s 14th birthday. In her caption, Jenny detailed their celebration in her caption, marking each way her boys had to adapt when things weren’t going to plan. “What a joy it is to celebrate these two. We celebrated FOURTEEN (how can it be?!) differently than planned but these two rolled with the change of plans without complaint. They worked so hard running chainsaws and carrying fallen limbs this week,” Jenny wrote.

Jenny Marrs’ Boys Helped Their Neighbors

Nathan and Ben’s work with chainsaws is part of the entire Marrs family’s contribution to helping their community recover after tornadoes brought down trees and powerlines all over their native Bentonville, Arkansas.

Jenny shared a look at some of the cleanup efforts in another post from Memorial Day on May 27, when she wrote, “On this day set aside to honor and remember the ones who sacrificed their own lives for our freedom, we spent the day working alongside friends to help clean up [her youngest son] Luke’s teacher’s home. So many in our community have lost so much and it was an honor to serve one family in need of a few extra hands and chainsaws.”

Back in her May 29 post, Jenny went on to explain that not only did her twins help with the cleanup, but the unexpected tornado damage also caused another change to their birthday plans. “And then, when we had to cancel their party plans of camping at the lake and instead cram eleven teenagers into our little house, they offered up their beds to friends. When we couldn’t find a pizza place open, they happily agreed to pb&j’s and watermelon. It wasn’t what we planned but it was so good and so fun regardless. Happiest of birthdays to you, Ben and Nate! I love you to the moon and back times a billion trillion, my boys. 🤍,” Jenny finished her caption.

Despite all the changes, fans were thrilled to wish Jenny’s boys a happy birthday, letting her know in the comment section. “Even after all the storms, I’m not surprised they found the sunlight and shared it,” one user wrote.

“Happy happy birthday boys 🙌 🙌 🙌,” another fan added.

“Awww. Bless their little hearts! Best momma and dad – ‘train up a child…’ you’ve done good momma. ❤️ ❤️,” a third user commented.

Jenny Marrs Shared a Moment of Gratitude

In a May 28 post, Jenny shared a video of waves crashing against the shore during a moment off from her help with the storm cleanup.

“I find myself fluctuating between extreme gratitude and deep sorrow. I get overwhelmed by the massive cleanup effort ahead. It is impossible to drive through town without feeling the weight of grief from so much devastation and loss. Yet. The outpouring of compassion, generosity and resilience has been absolutely beautiful to witness. I’ve always known our community is special and the response to this storm has proven that tenfold. Hug your people tightly, friends. We truly never know what tomorrow will bring. 🤍,” Jenny wrote, reflecting on her past week.

