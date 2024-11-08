Jenny Marrs Shares Update on Future of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs shared in June 2024 that their hit show “Fixer to Fabulous” would be coming back for a sixth season. At the time of their announcement, Jenny wrote that the new episodes would begin airing on HGTV in Fall 2024, but now she’s shared a new post with an updated timeline for fans.

“One year ago…” Jenny wrote in a November 7 Instagram story alongside a throwback photo from the season 5 premiere. “(And season six is scheduled to air in early January!)”

“Fixer to Fabulous” fans will have to wait a little longer for new episodes, however per Jenny’s update they can expect to see the Marrs family’s latest renovation projects on their screens in 2025.

Jenny Marrs is Taking Some Time for Herself

While she and Dave are hard at work preparing for season six of “Fixer to Fabulous”, Jenny is also making sure to take some down time to relax. In the next slide from her November 7 Instagram story, Jenny confirmed that she is “Headed on my annual girl’s weekend.”

Jenny shared her note alongside a photo from her 2002 girl’s weekend, where she and her girlfriends are all red in the face. “Took a trip down memory lane… this is the year we refused to understand the use of sunscreen. Bless our pre-wrinkled skin. We were young. We didn’t know what was coming down the line 😆,” Jenny added in the caption.

Jenny shared more throwback photos from across the years in a November 7 Instagram post, writing in the caption, “My tip on how to stay sane when your brain is exhausted and your shoulders are tense from the onslaught of opinions and viewpoints in this digital age? Make time to spend with your people. In real life…. Book the flight. Rent the car. Go. See your people. Eat junk food and laugh until your sides hurt. Stay up way past midnight and reminisce on simpler times and be grateful for the lack of social media in your college days.”

Jenny goes on a girl’s trip with her group of friends every year, blocking out the first weekend in November and doing her best to connect with her friends and enjoy time together exploring a new location.

Jenny wrote about her group of friends in a Facebook post after the 2022 trip. “We met in 2001, live in 8 separate states and have 22 kids collectively,” Jenny shared. “We have a pilot, a dentist, a stylist, a homeschool teacher, a high school teacher, a former news producer-turned-community-activist, a designer and a marketing manager among us. It’s not easy to make this weekend happen but we do it because our friendships are among the most treasured gifts we have in this life.”

Jenny & Dave Marrs Share an Update from ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Set

Back on October 3, Jenny shared a selfie with Dave from outside one of the couple’s season 6 homes. The pair had just finished the renovation, as evidenced by the American flag hanging by the door (the finishing touch on all of Jenny and Dave’s works).

“We’re still plugging along over here with season six renovations! We have another reveal this morning and have six other projects underway at the moment. I like to call it beautiful chaos 🤪… We can’t wait to share these homes and these stories with you all 🤍 !!” Jenny wrote in the post.

