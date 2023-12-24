Jeremiah Brent Responds to Fan Blowback After Design Controversy

HGTV’s “Nate and Jeremiah Home Project” star Jeremiah Brent found himself in the hot seat. The designer caught fan blowback after sharing a December 12 TikTok video with “Real Housewives of New York City” star and former J.Crew executive Jenna Lyons.

Lyons shared one design element that stresses her out “deeply” in the clip, saying “Televisions over mantlepieces. I am insistent, absolutely no. I don’t like any room that is focused [around a television]. Unless it’s an actual TV room, hide the g****** TV. Make it go behind the fireplace. And don’t make it one of those ones that goes into a wall that looks like a painting. That’s actually the number one thing I fight over with people.”

Though not as emphatically, Brent agreed with Lyons’ take, though many fans in the comments found themselves disagreeing.

“Rich people problems. LOVE my Frame TV. Also, I don’t have an extra room just to hide the TV,” one fan commented.

“Designer here-how bout we just let our clients be happy & not judge!? Sometimes there’s no other option. 😏” another user added.

“With all due respect but half my salary goes on tv subscriptions so it is going to be the focal point 😂” a third fan wrote.

Jeremiah Brent Gives Fans Affordable Ideas for How to Hide Their Televisions

Brent got even more blowback when he shared his video on Instagram, with one comment reading, “This is the most unrealistic and annoying POV regarding design. If you cannot incorporate a tv in a room, beautifully and with design, are you a designer? People watch TV, especially in their main living area because it’s where they gather with family. I’ve seen Jeremiah put it on an easel and it look great. This is beyond elitist. Design it well and it will be beautiful. Just my opinion. 🤷‍♀️”

Brent responded to these fan messages in a December 21 Instagram video. In his follow-up, Brent included a list of options for hiding a flatscreen television in one’s home, all of which Brent said were more affordable than one would think. The list included “Using an easal as a stand,” “wiring it inside a cabinet,” “creating multiple seating vignettes vs. a single couch,” and “using a motorized roman shade to hide it.”

Fans took to Brent’s new suggestions more positively than they did his first video with Lyons.

“Motorised Roman blind is genius!! ✨👏” one fan wrote.

“I think it just derived from a need of multi functionality, and it was brilliant, and it worked in our underused living rooms. […] So thanks for this take on a new solution to switch up the norm. 👍🏽” another fan added.

“This is why you are the coolest, for addressing stuff like this. ❤️” a third user shared.

Jeremiah Brent & Nate Berkus Share Family Photo for Holidays

Brent lives with his husband and HGTV co-host Nate Berkus and their two children, a daughter Poppy and a son Oskar. This year, the couple shared a family photo by their fireplace on social media on December 22 to get in the Christmas spirit. “Wishing you the merriest holiday season, from our family to yours. XX the B-B’s⁠ (Oskar insisted on combing his own hair),” Brent captioned the photo.

“Your family continues to inspire all ‘types’ of families! I am immensely grateful! Thank you,” one fan commented.

“This is beautiful I can’t believe how Big Poppy is getting and her shoes! Growing up so fast! And I love Oskar’s hair,” another user wrote.

