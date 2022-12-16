Jeremiah Brent Shares New Video of Daughter Poppy

HGTV host and interior designer Jeremiah Brent shared a video this week of him and his husband/co-host Nate Berkus’s daughter Poppy Brent-Berkus to Instagram this week, and fans love to see her growing up before their eyes.

“I love seeing the world through her lens,” Brent captioned the video of Poppy, now 7 years old, drawing quietly on a tablet.

See Brent’s post and hear what fans are saying about his and Berkus’s parenting skills below.

Jeremiah Brent Wants to See the World Through His Daughter’s Eyes

Fans loved seeing a cute update of Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus’s daughter (who one fan called “sooo precious” in the comments section), but more than anything they loved seeing how well Brent and Berkus were doing raising Poppy and her little brother, 4-year-old Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus.

“I’m not surprised because it’s a beautiful world.😍😍 And thanks to you, Poppy is growing into a beautiful and smart woman,❤️❤️❤️” one fan commented

“Great pictures. You and Nate are raising such a wonderful daughter,” another fan added.

“This are unforgettable moments of happiness they will remain forever in your heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a third fan wrote.

Another fan agreed with Brent’s caption, commenting that seeing the world through your child’s eyes is, “the true joy of raising children ❤️”

Another fan not only appreciated getting to look into Brent and Berkus’s life, but took the opportunity to wish them a merry Christmas, writing, “💞Jeremiah I Love seeing the world thru your lens. You taught Poppy to see the beautiful side of life as well as sharing that with us. Thankyou & Enjoy your holidays🌲❣🌲”

Jeremiah Brent & Nate Berkus Debate Christmas Decorations

Although Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus are raising their children very well together, they have completely opposite viewpoints when it comes to decorating their home for the holidays.

Berkus recently shared a video on his own Instagram page of the two discussing their styles, with Berkus saying, “I am not in charge of holiday decorations because I would have five silver ornaments in a bowl and be like ‘Happy Holidays guys!'” which Brent calls, “Terrible.”

Brent does admit, however, that Berkus’s conservative approach to holiday decorating provides a needed balance to his point of view, saying, “By the way, left to my own devices there would be 16 trees, 37 wreaths, everything would have garland on it, so we have tried to find a happy medium”.

Fans in the comments tended to agree with Brent’s maximalist approach, with one fan writing, “I like the minimalist approach to decorating too. But how lucky are you to have your significant other balance things out and take the extravagant decorating responsibility on himself. Merry Christmas to you two special souls!” and another adding, “Sorry Nate, I’m with Jeremiah!!!!!! Garland on Everything, Lights Everywhere!!!!! 🥰”

The married couple also opened up about their first Christmas together on the official HGTV Instagram page, with Brent telling the story of how he bought their first Christmas tree on his own to surprise Berkus, and how excited he is to share these memories with his kids.

“I went and got a tree by myself, I went and got all the Christmas decorations, and I set it up in the dining room, and I remember fantasizing about having a million Christmases in this house,” Brent said, almost bringing himself to tears when describing how happy he is to be celebrating their first Christmas back in their current home with their entire family together this year.

