Jeremiah Brent Offers Fixes for Common ‘Design Mistakes’

HGTV star Jeremiah Brent is known for having an opinion. While the HGTV star is able to spot design mistakes a mile away, in a January 18 Instagram video, the “Nate and Jeremiah Home Project” co-host is offering fans quick fixes for their living spaces.

“A few tricks I’ve learned over the years…” Brent captioned his post, which focused on office space design fixes. “Today I’m going to share with you the biggest mistakes people are making with office spaces. And I share these as someone who has learned from his own ways, so I’m not judging. More providing you a blueprint for success,” Brent said to the viewers in the video post.

Jeremiah Brent’s Top Office Design Tips

Brent’s number one tip for an office space is to invest in lighting. He said, “Historically they’ve been really conventional, and a little institutional, and ambient lighting — table lamps, sconces, overhead lighting if you can do it — adds a lot of layers. It feels warm and the space kind of transitions through the day.”

Tip two from Brent is to “Create comfortable breakout areas.” This tip focuses on those working in a shared office space, to give the office a “home” feel and create areas with sofas or other seating that allow people to have a space to themselves and decompress as needed throughout the day.

Other tips included having one central type of dishware in an office rather than having a hodgepodge collection of mugs and creating storage spaces.

Brent’s final (“and biggest”) tip for fans is to “Consider functional chairs.”

“When we started my office I found the vintage, cubist, gorgeous chairs. The most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen. But I didn’t realize that they were causing everybody in the office an immense amount of pain. So unfortunately you’ve got to find a nice balance between beauty and ergonomics,” Brent said, sharing a lesson he learned from his own past mistake.

Fans flocked to Brent’s comment section to praise his tips, with one user writing, “These were brilliant suggestions. Thank you and please keep them coming!”

“Always brilliant and helpful tips. And they never come across as judgy! 💕 🙌🏻,” another user added.

“This is timely! Currently setting up my husband’s accounting office. I’ll have to use these tips!” a third fan shared.

Jeremiah Brent Can’t Wait for the Release of His Book

Brent is in the home stretch of his first book rollout, with his book “The Space That Keeps You” set to release on February 20, 2024. Brent first announced the book in October 2023, and in a January 6 Instagram post, he shared a video of him reviewing the layout for the finished product.

“Designed and written with so much love,” Brent captioned the post, which included a video of him looking at a wall full of book pages.

Fans shared in Brent’s anticipation in the comment section, with users writing, “I’m so excited, can’t wait to see 😍 😍 ❤️,” and “I’m sure it was. I’m looking forward to getting my copy ❤️.”

READ NEXT: Jasmine Roth Says Filming HGTV Show Felt Like a ‘Burden’