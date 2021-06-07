How Joanna & Chip Gaines Celebrated Their 18-Year Anniversary

Earlier this month, Chip and Joanna Gaines embarked on a relaxing Mexican vacation in celebration of their 18th anniversary. According to Pop Culture, Joanna recently uploaded a compilation video paired with the song “Mexico” by James Taylor on Instagram to share moments from their vacation. The images ranged from the couple sharing meals to gorgeous beaches. The post also featured a video of Joanna taking a dip in a small pool. In another clip, the Gaines waved to the camera with the caption reading, “Hi kids! We miss you!,” indicating that they did not bring their children, Drake, 17, Ella Rose, 14, Duke, 13, Emmie Kay, 11, and Crew, 2, along with them on the trip.

“18 years. Thankful to be on this adventure with you—happy anniversary @chipgaines [red heart emoji],” read the caption of the post, which was uploaded on June 2.

Quite of few of Joanna’s followers flocked to the comments section to congratulate the television personalities.

“The love y’all still share after so many years is such an encouragement,” wrote one commenter

“Happy anniversary to one of my favorite couples ever! May the good Lord bless you with many more [pink heart emoji],” added another Instagram user.

The Couple Began Their Relationship In 2001

The former HGTV stars’ relationship began 20 years ago. While speaking to Pop Sugar, Chip revealed that he became enamored by Joanna after coming across her picture in her father, Jerry Stevens’ place of business.

“Her dad made the mistake of putting a pic of the family behind the counter at his [automotive] shop. I knew I’d marry her one day just by the picture on the wall,” recalled the 46-year-old.

The pair first interacted with each other in 2001 when Chip visited the tire store while Joanna was there.

“We met in the waiting area and hit it off immediately. He was genuinely engaging and he had such a sincere smile,” explained Joanna.

The Gaines Did Not Have A Good First Date

Despite having instant chemistry, Joanna revealed that Chip did not put his best foot forward during their first date in the couple’s 2016 memoir, “The Magnolia Story.” She divulged that Chip was “a full ninety minutes late” to pick her up. While she was upset by his tardiness, “he said [something] that convinced [her] to walk out the door with him.” However, he neglected to “have a plan for [their] date.”

“He said, ‘So, Joanna, where do you want to go eat?’ He didn’t apologize for being late, either. He had so much confidence. I don’t know. I can’t explain it. Only Chip could be an hour and a half late and have no one mad about it,” wrote Joanna.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Joanna had reservations about her future husband following that less than ideal date. In May 2020, the mother-of-five revealed in her quarterly magazine Magnolia Journal that she “was typically attracted to guys who were more on the quiet side.” She explained that “[b]ased on [their] first date, it was clear that Chip was anything but quiet.”

“He was all over the place, talking about businesses he’d started, and these ideas he had, and how he was buying up little houses and flipping them, and I was wondering if he was just a bit crazy. In my mind, I somewhat instinctively checked his penchant for risk and chatty nature as two reasons we probably wouldn’t go on a second date,” wrote the co-founder of Magnolia.

However, Chip soon charmed Joanna, and just two years later, they decided to get married.

READ NEXT: Why Some HGTV Fans Have an Issue With ‘No Demo Reno’