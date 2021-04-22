Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of HGTV‘s Fixer Upper, are each worth $10 million which brings their collective net worth to $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This is quite a jump from their collective net worth of $5 million in 2017, according to E! News. The growth of the married couple’s fortune can largely be attributed to their growing Magnolia empire.

The Gaines’ business ventures include a storefront, brand partnerships, books and even their own network.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. They Made $30,000 per Episode of ‘Fixer Upper’

The Gaines became household names after the breakout success of their HGTV show, Fixer Upper, which ran from 2013 through 2018.

Before their television debut, the pair ran their Magnolia Construction firm in Waco, Texas which mimicked their on-air roles: Chip did construction and Joanna did design. As they put it on their website, there were “making Waco beautiful one home at a time.”

They earned $30,000 for each episode, which featured the parents-of-five finding dilapidated houses for prospective homeowners and renovating them into dream homes, reported Insider.

According to Wonderwall, they also opened Magnolia Realty in 2009. The outlet reported the couple rents out three properties they have renovated themselves: Magnolia House, Hillcrest Estate and Carriage House.

2. The Gaines Own Magnolia Market

Amid the success of their show, the Gaines decided to revive an old business of theirs: Magnolia Market.

The building known as “The Little Shop on Bosque” was home to the market from 2003 until 2006, when the couple decided to close its doors to focus on their family, they explained on their website. The building then became the base for their construction business.

But, as Joanna wrote on her website, she began to feel “a pull toward reopening Magnolia Market.”

The building returned to its original purpose, and with growing success, it expanded to the Silos location in 2015.

Magnolia Market at the Silos boasts “a wooden teepee to adventure under, and beds filled with season produce and flowers,” and their Magnolia Seed + Supply garden shop. It also offers a selection of baked goods.

Magnolia Market items can also be purchased on their website.

3. The Gaines Have Partnered With Companies Like Target and Anthropologie

If fans cannot make it to Waco, Texas, the Gaines have partnered with companies such as Target and Anthropologie to bring their style home.

Their exclusive home brand for Target, Hearth & Hand, features “300 pieces ranging from bedding to lifestyle products” reported Celebrity Net Worth. Joanna also designed a custom Kitchenaid Mixer as an exclusive for the retailer.

The fan-favorite interior designer also works with Anthropologie on a selection of wallpapers, rugs and pillows.

She previously had a collection at Pier 1, reported Today.

4. They Have Collectively Released 8 Books

The Gaines family is chalked full of authors, with Chip releasing his latest book in March of this year. No Pain, No Gaines was the follow-up to his first solo outing, Capital Gaines: The Smart Stuff I Learned by Doing Dumb Stuff.

Together, Chip and Joanna released their book, The Magnolia Story, in 2016.

The family’s matriarch has a few books under her belt as well. She wrote two cookbooks – Magnolia Table Cookbook and Magnolia Table, Volume 2– as well as Homebody, “a guide to creating spaces you never want to leave.”

It is not hard to see how, given all of their other literary endeavors, that Joanna would then venture into children’s literature. She wrote The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be and credits “kids” as cowriters on We are the Gardeners.

5. They Are Launching Magnolia Networks

The Gaines are launching their latest media venture: Magnolia Network. The DIY Network will be renamed under their brand in January 2022, reported Deadline. The outlet is describing it as a “multi-platform media joint venture with Discovery.”

“Magnolia Network – coming soon!” the network wrote on Instagram. “There are so many stories just waiting to be told. Stories that bring us together, that encourage us to listen closer and let us see one another in a whole new light. Stories that help us lean in and stand out, that connect us to our roots and to one another. Stories that make us wonder and make us think in ways we never have before.”

The network already has 10 shows slated to be previewed in an upcoming special on Discovery+.

“The inaugural slate of Magnolia Network originals, including a new season of the Gaines‘ Fixer Upper, will be available on Discovery+ on July 15, which also will mark the launch of the Magnolia app,” explained Deadline.

The Baylor alums previously launched a quarterly magazine, The Magnolia Journal.

READ NEXT: Zooey Deschanel Leaves Snarky Comment on Boyfriend’s Instagram