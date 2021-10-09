Joanna Gaines on Why October Is Her Favorite Month

October means autumn is in full swing and for Joanna Gaines, nothing could be better. As the HGTV star revealed in an Instagram post on October 1, it is her favorite month of the year.

“The first day of October always feels like a gift,” Gaines captioned a fall-inspired video montage. “It marks the return of my favorite month of the year—one that carries so much beauty, hope, and expectation–and some of my best memories. If this time of year is stirring a little something in you too, I hope you’ll join me in embracing every bit of magic it has to offer.”

The “Fixer Upper” host followed it up with a blog post on Magnolia.com, explaining that many of her personal and professional milestones occurred during the month.

“It was the month I met Chip for one thing, and that was just the beginning,” Gaines wrote. “This same month 18 years ago I opened the original Magnolia shop—what we now call the Little Shop on Bosque—with a fall candle burning and a rotation of jazz CDs filling the space I had worked so hard to get ready for my first customers.”

Since then, Gaines and her husband Chip, have turned that store into a campus of shops and eateries in Waco, Texas. In addition to the Little Shop on Bosque, they run the Magnolia Market, Shops at the Silos, Magnolia Home and Seed + Supply.

The 43-year-old added that “magic seems to meet” her in October, continuing, “From dreams born and dreams fulfilled, to simple memories of our family spending more time on the porch in the cooler weather, October simply stirs a sense of hopeful expectation.”

Sharing the “handle of things” she does during the month, Gaines shared, “I love to open up the windows and let the cooler breeze sneak in, burn my favorite fall candle, and dust off that old playlist from the opening day of my little shop.”

On that playlist are stars like Etta James, Norah Jones and Frank Sinatra.

DIY Network Set to Become Magnolia Network in January 2022

In a joint venture with Discovery, the Gaineses launched the Magnolia Network slate of programming through their app and Discovery+ on July 15, 2021.

Among the available shows are the complete “Fixer Upper” catalog and its reboot, “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” according to a press release.

The Magnolia Network will hit televisions in January 2022 when it takes over the DIY Network.

“From the beginning, our aim for Magnolia Network has been to tell good stories. Stories that bring us together, that inspire and encourage us all to try something new. Stories that are told in ways that feel authentic,” the Gaines said in a press release. “Our plan has evolved along the way, but our original vision for this network has remained the same. And it is our ongoing desire to create a space, whether in a streaming environment, or on linear television, where people who watch a show on our network leave feeling like it was time well spent. To that end, prior to next year’s linear launch, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with discovery+ as we launch MAGNOLIA, a fully immersive digital brand experience.”

Chip Gaines Shaved His Head for Charity

Much to the ire of fans, Chip continued to grow out his hair until it grew past his shoulders. As it turns out, it was all for a cause. Taking to Instagram, the “Capital Gaines” author revealed he was shaving his head to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

“WOW.. turns out some of y’all really don’t like my hair! But I can take it because I’ve been growing it out for a good reason,” he quipped in August 2021. “So now’s your chance to put your money where your mouth is.. I’m going to cut my hair, and I’m asking you to cut a check—and let’s see if we can raise a boatload of money for the kids at @stjude.”

After the big chop, he revealed on Instagram that they raised more than $425 thousand, but with Joanna, they would be rounding the number up to $500 thousand. The couple also donated $50 thousand to Children With Hair Loss.

Most of his followers sang his praises, with one even quipping, “From Jesus to Vin Diesel! Looking good Chip!”

Though few people missed his long locks, with one fan commenting, “Aww Chip!! I’ll miss your hair. But you have a heart of gold. Doing it for the kids!!!”

