Joanna Gaines Announces Next Book

Former HGTV star and Magnolia Network head Joanna Gaines is ready to be back on your shelves. Gaines her newest book in a September 16 Instagram post. “My new children’s book, ‘The World Needs the Wonder You See,’ is now available for pre-order!” Gaines wrote in her post’s caption, confirming the release date of January 28.

The book’s cover, as revealed in Gaines’ post, features different children all exploring different parts of a forest, looking at the different animals and plants surrounding them. The cover and illustrations throughout the book were done by Julianna Swaney.

Joanna Gaines’ Book is Inspired By Her Youngest Son, Crew

Joanna explained her inspiration for the book comes from her and Chip Gaines’ youngest son, 6-year-old Crew. “Years of admiring the way Crew moves through the world inspired an idea for a children’s book all about the everyday beauty and surprise that kids are so naturally drawn to seek out and discover,” Joanna wrote in her caption.

“I wanted to write this story in part for Crew — as a thank you for all of the times he has walked me back to the richer side of life. But I also wrote it for me, and for anyone who could use a reminder that wonder awaits us too. I don’t think it’s ever too late to live with our eyes wide open and our hearts expectant for wonder ✨,” Joanna added.

Fans were thrilled to hear about the upcoming release from Joanna, and took to her comment section to share their excitement. “This sounds so sweet! I’ve always admired hearing and seeing the world through my children’s eyes. Can’t wait to see what childhood magic unfolds in this book! 🤍,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t have any kids but I’m about to add this to my own library 🍄 🍃 ✨,” another user chimed in.

“Oh my gosh, as an author, Who You Were Made To Be is one of my top favs, so, can’t wait to get my hands on this one! Cover is gorgeous! 💜 💚 💜 💚,” a third fan added.

“Congratulations! Beautiful! Reminds me of how I have seen the world thru the eyes of my own children. Looking forward to reading your book with them!” a fourth user commented.

This is Joanna Gaines’ 3rd Children’s Book

Joanna has built up quite the library over the years, with her first book “The Magnolia Story” (co-authored with Chip) coming out in 2016. Joanna has gone on to write multiple “Magnolia Table” cookbooks, a design book “Homebody”, a memoir “The Stories We Tell”, and two more children’s books.

Joanna’s first children’s book, “We Are the Gardeners”, credits her children as co-authors and tells the story of how the Gaines family learned to grow and maintain a garden, including the ups and downs along the way. Her second children’s book, “The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be”, is about celebrating and accepting everybody for what makes them uniquely themselves.

Both of her prior children’s books also feature illustrations by Julianna Swaney.

