WATCH: Joanna Gaines Shares Sneak Peek of New ‘Fixer Upper’ Episodes

Joanna Gaines is providing fans with some sneak peeks into the upcoming episodes of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” ahead of its July 15 premiere.

Taking to Instagram, Gaines shared a video captioned, “Fixer reveals are happening left and right! Here’s another sneak peek of one we just finished.” In the video, she is dancing to The Beatles’ song, “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da,” while putting the finishing touches on the remodel.

As she put on Instagram, Gaines shared “back to back fixer reveals.” Her next Instagram video was “a peek at one I begged @chipgaines to just bulldoze and level bc it was so bad. Thankfully he said no. Now I love it so much.” Gaines and husband Chip can be seen renovating another home while Elton John’s song, “Believe,” playing in the background.

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” is the reboot of the Gaines’ hit HGTV show, “Fixer Upper,” which ran from 2013 through 2018. The current season debuted on Discovery+ in January, before taking a hiatus starting in February. When it returns on July 15, it will also be available on the Gaineses’ new Magnolia Network.

The Magnolia Network Will Take Over the DIY Network

The Magnolia Network will soon have a home on linear television when it takes over the DIY Network in January 2022.

The network’s trajectory morphed amid the coronavirus pandemic. As Allison Page, the Magnolia Network president, revealed in a press release, “Our original plan was to launch in cable and follow in a streaming environment, but the most unconventional of years dealt us challenges and opportunities we never could have foreseen.”

Not only will the new channel be home to old “Fixer Upper” episodes, but it will also feature new programming from the Magnolia Network and returning “DIY favorites.”

“Our plan has evolved along the way, but our original vision for this network has remained the same,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a press release. “And it is our ongoing desire to create a space, whether in a streaming environment, or on linear television, where people who watch a show on our network leave feeling like it was time well spent. To that end, prior to next year’s linear launch, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with discovery+ as we launch MAGNOLIA, a fully immersive digital brand experience.”

The Magnolia Network Picked up 4 New Series

In May, the Magnolia Network announced four new shows to premiere when the network launches on July 15. It will join the network’s already existing line-up that includes “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” and “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.”

One of the network’s new shows is “The Cabin Chronicles.” According to the Discovery+ announcement, it will explore “the architecture, design and human connection behind beautiful cabins and their surrounding landscapes.”

“Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things” will also join the lineup. According to the press release, it will look into “how iconic American-made products are created and celebrates the ingenuity, passion and creativity of the people who proudly stand behind these timeless classics.”

Viewers can also stream, “RE(Motel),” which according to its description will feature “passionate motel owners across America who restore and redesign their historic properties to give them new life, creating destination stops for a new generation of travelers.”

The last of the new series is “Where We Call Home.” According to the press release, “homeowners and designers reveal how commercial properties and unconventional spaces were reimagined into modern homes.”

