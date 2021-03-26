Joanna Gaines Opens up About Anti-Asian Racism in Her Childhood

On Sunday, Joanna Gaines took to Instagram to share her thoughts on racism, specifically, some instances of Anti-Asian behavior she has encountered.

As a child, the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star witnessed racism and discrimination alongside her mother, Nan Stevens, who is of Korean descent.

Nan and Gaines’ father, Jerry Stevens, met in 1969 while the latter was stationed in Korea. The couple was married in the United States in 1972, and their family was raised in Waco, Texas.

“I remember as a little girl being out with my mom and seeing how in a moment, a person’s harsh look or an underhanded comment would attempt to belittle her rich story and her beautiful culture,” said Gaines.

The 42-year-old posted two photos along with the quote above. The first image is of Gaines’ new book, The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be, which was recently translated into Korean, and the other photo shows her and her mother in a cheerful embrace.

The HGTV star went on to say:

We can’t take lightly the power that our words and actions carry. The world needs who we were ALL made to be and all the amazing and beautiful differences we each bring with us. Maybe if we say it enough, it will ring true and become the message that softens even the hardest of hearts.

Readers met Gaines’ post with plenty of heart emojis and positive comments from fans.

“These photos and this post just took my breath away,” wrote country music artist, American activist, and author Chely Wright.

“This is so incredible, congratulations,” shared expert baker and pastry chef Zoe Francois.

As of the publishing of this article, this post has over 291,000 likes.

Joanna Gaines’ Book Gets Korean Translation

First available on November 10, 2020, the inspirational children’s book has spent 12 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. With its recent translation to Korean, Gaines also gave tribute to her mother in the same post.

“To see the words of my book translated into my mother’s first language is such an honor for me.”

In addition to the book’s positive sales, Publishers Weekly praised illustrator Juliana Swaney’s work and her ability to marry images with Gaines’ stories and lessons. The reviewer wrote:

Swaney’s crisp pictures ground the narrative, pinpointing each child’s creative path, personality, and willingness to collaborate with others. A mix of spot art and busy panoramas, the cheerful illustrations feature a spectrum of bold and pastel hues—most strikingly evident in the eclectic balloons’ designs and patterns—and help solidify Gaines’s message about the rewards of appreciating others and creatively expressing one’s individuality.

Gaines’ book is available at most major online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

Joanna Gaines Shares a Deep Connection With Her Mom

If you follow Gaines on Instagram, you’ll find several images of her and her mother.

Gaines’ mother has been influential in her daughter’s life. Gaines posted this tribute to her mom on Mother’s Day:

She is the most intentional, loyal and fierce woman I know. She is small but mighty and she opens her arms wide for so many. Thank you mom for your extravagant love. I love you❤️ “She is clothed with strength and dignity and laughs at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household, and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed. Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.

Joanna Gaines’ Instagram account continues to provide a look into her values and moral standards.

