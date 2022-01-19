Joe Mazza on ‘Home Inspector Joe’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joe Mazza is the star of HGTV’s newest series, “Home Inspector Joe.” He will be joined by designer Noel Gatts as they tour the prospective houses of clients and “reveal the secrets, checklists and solutions that can help,” according to a press release.

“Joe is the fearless superhero we all want when we’re buying a house,” the President of HGTV & Streaming Home Content at Discovery, Inc., Jane Latman, said in the announcement. “It’s easy to fall in love with a home’s potential, but with his signature humor and heart, Joe makes sure his clients’ eyes are wide open as they look to create their dream home.”

Mazza added, “I treat every home like my own family will live there. My clients are going to know more about the house than the people who are selling it. I will leave no stone unturned. I’m not a typical inspector.”

Here is what you need to know:

1. HGTV Discovered Mazza on Instagram

Mazza boasts an impressive 10.5 thousand followers on Instagram, using the handle @joemazzahomeinspections to document issues homeowners face. His social media content garnered the attention of HGTV, he revealed to a publication in the USA Today Network, lohud.

“It all started on Instagram,” Mazza told the outlet. “On July 26, 2019, I opened up my email, and one of the team reached out to me and said, ‘Joe we have something we’re planning, and we love your content on Instagram.’ I thought it was a hoax at first, but I stalked them all out and discovered, it was real.”

He was then flown out by production to meet Gatts and do some test filming. As he told lohud, “Everyone loved it.”

Mazza added, “We break each one down, what’s really wrong, and then expense-wise what it will cost to repair what’s there, and then Noel comes in and says you can do A.B.C.”

2. Mazza Has 22 Years of Home Inspection Experience

Mazza has 22 years of Home Inspection Experience in the Westchester area of New York, as reported by lohud. He is a licensed home inspector in New York and Connecticut who owns Exclusive Home Inspection.

“Inspecting a home is incredibly important because you’re spending probably all your money on that house,” he told USA Today in 2019. As the outlet explained, home inspectors are usually called in after an offer has been accepted.

“After a home inspection, I give the list of items that are wrong,” Mazza told the publication. “The buyer and their agent will then go to the drawing table and bring it to the sellers and negotiate pricing from that point forward.”

3. Mazza Is a Married & a Father

Mazza is a married father-of-one. According to The Recent Times, he has been married to his wife Sonia for 13 years. They share a daughter named Gia Lucia.

His family is sometimes seen on his Instagram account and, according to lohud, they will make appearances on “Home Inspector Joe.”

“I’m funny, that’s my main thing,” Mazza told the publication. “I joke around, I make the scene chill but yet I am serious, as well and I educate people. What comes through in the show is that I love my wife, my daughter, I am into fitness, I am into motorcycles and I repair houses and bring all that into the show. That’s going to draw people and it won’t be boring.”

4. Mazza Was ‘Very Close’ to the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001

Mazza was “very close” to the Twin Towers when they were hit in a terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, he detailed in a 2021 Instagram video. It was the early days of his construction career in New York City.

He initially thought the first crash could be an accident. But, as he said, “I can see it like it was yesterday, that plane coming through. It just turned sideways and went right through that south tower. That was the most surreal thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

In the aftermath, it took him eight hours to get home amid the “mass chaos.” Within days he was helping cleanup efforts at “the pit.” He worked “around the clock” for 11 months.

“What we saw you couldn’t even imagine,” he said on Instagram. “I hope to God no one ever sees anything like this, ever in their lifetime. It was just not right.”

Mazza added, “I think about it every single day, anytime there’s a loud bang, it rattles my nerves.”

He has since memorialized the attack with a tattoo sleeve featuring the Statue of Liberty, Twin Towers and newspaper headlines about the attacks.

5. Mazza Often Brushes His Beard on Instagram

While Mazza is bald, he does prioritize his hair, or at least his facial hair. His signature move is to brush his beard on Instagram.

As he said in an Instagram video from 2019, “You got to be on point. You got to look good. You can’t look like a schlep.”

That extends beyond just his hair. As the home inspector told lohud, he is “into fitness.” That includes not only going to the gym but participating in CrossFit and High Performance Lifestyle Training.

“Home Inspector Joe” premieres on HGTV on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

