HGTV Star Jonathan Knight Faced With Tough Decision: ‘It Breaks My Heart’

On a new episode of HGTV’s “Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp,” Jonathan Knight gets some tough love from his brother, Jordan Knight.

As part of the series, Jonathan Knight is renovating a New Hampshire property in an effort to transform it into a vacation spot. He asked his brother for some advice after a tree fell on one of the cabins, causing extensive damage. When deciding whether to fix the damage or tear down the cabin, Jonathan Knight said that the repairs would have cost way more money — though that’s what he wanted to do.

“It breaks my heart,” he said on the episode, when discussing tearing down the structure.

“What I’ve learned from doing business. You really want to make the tough decision to not spend as much money. I would say knock it down,” his brother said.

Fans Love Seeing Jordan & Jonathan Knight Working Together

Jonathan Knight is no stranger to HGTV. He launched his own show, “Farmhouse Fixer” on HGTV in March 2021. Fans have enjoyed watching him as he take on these new projects and have especially loved watching him work with his brother.

On June 24, Jonathan Knight shared a video promoting a new episode of “Camp Revamp” on Instagram and fans reacted in the comments section.

“I’m having so much fun watching Camp Revamp. It’s fun to see you & Jordan (and the rest of your family) interact in a different context. We love you guys,” one person commented on an Instagram post.

“You guys seriously need your own show!! Can’t wait to see u guys next week in The Bay,” someone else added.

“No matter how old you get, no one has more fun than 2 siblings together,” a third comment read.

“I am roaring – can’t wait to watch! It’s the new family summer show in our house! We all love it,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Jonathan Knight Said he Had ‘Fun’ Working With His Family

Jonathan Knight has been really excited about this new camp project.

“I’ve always wanted to own a place where people could stay, like a bed and breakfast or a boutique hotel. I fell in love when I saw it and jumped at the chance to make that dream a reality. We definitely took on a lot with this one, but it was just a great opportunity and I knew I had to do it,” Jonathan Knight told People magazine in May.

Jonathan Knight knew that he was going to need to call in some extra help to get things how he wanted them. He decided to make it a family affair, and worked with his husband as well as his mom.

“My family was all involved — my brother, my sisters, my husband, my mom — so there’s a lot of family shenanigans,” he continued.

“It was a lot of work, a lot of stress, a lot of fun and a lot of beauty. But the best part of the whole thing is that I got to do it with my family because we do everything together,” he added.

