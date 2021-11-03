Jonathan Knight’s Childhood Home Is on the Market

Jonathan Knight shot to fame as a member of New Kids on the Block. These days, he’s getting a whole new audience with his hit HGTV show “Farmhouse Fixer.” The show was just renewed for a second season. Knight has been renovating houses for 27 years — ever since he first left New Kids on the Block in 1994.

Jonathan and his brother Jordan grew up in the Boston suburb of Dorchester with their four siblings and parents in a beautiful Victorian home, Boston magazine reported. Now the “Farmhouse Fixer” star’s childhood home has been put on the market.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jonathan Knight’s Childhood Home Is for Sale for $1.7 million

Jonathan and Jordan and their family grew up at 10 Melville Avenue in Dorchester, Massachusetts. The 6,058 square foot home has nine bedrooms — which is good considering there are six kids in the Knight family. With three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, mornings getting ready for school must have been hectic. The Victorian-style home is on the market for $1,795,000, the real estate listing revealed.

Jonathan’s parents bought the house in the 1970s for about $25,000, the New York Times reported.

The home was built in 1880 by George Meacham, the listing revealed. Meacham is famous for designing the Boston Public Garden. The home has 23-rooms. The Knight family is not the most recent owner or resident of the house. The listing revealed that the house was used for community services and religious ceremonies. The home has some damage from a pipe that burst when it froze. Additionally, several rooms have been stripped down to the studs.

Boston magazine reported that the current owner of the former Knight family home is the Salvation Army. The Knight family sold the home to the Salvation Army in 1996. The Salvation Army then turned the home into a home for local college students to live in while they were part of the community’s ministry. They called it “Jubilee House.”

Jonathan Knight’s Mom Lives on the Family Compound He Created

When Jonathan Knight first hit it big with New Kids on the Block, he bought a large property on the North Shore in Massachusetts and invited his family to move out of Dorchester and join him, the New York Times reported. Each member of his family has their own house on the 10-acres he owns. His mother, Marlene, lives in the first house you pass as you pull into the property. It is a house from 1880, which is perfect for her, as Jonathan told the outlet“…my mother is an old house nerd. Me and my mother would drive around neighborhoods and look at old houses. To this day, I love driving slow down roads like, ‘Look at that place.’”

Jonathan’s nephew lives in a farmhouse located across the field from Marlene while Jonathan and his long-time partner Harley Rodriguez live in a farmhouse from 1760 while they are building a new home in the center of the property.

Jonathan and Harley bought the farmhouse in 2020 when it came up for sale. He told the outlet, “I was like, ‘I have to buy it, I have to.’ I didn’t want somebody moving across the street. It just adds to the whole family compound.”