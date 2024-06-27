Jonathan Knight Reunites With Fellow HGTV Stars Dave & Jenny Marrs

While touring the U.S. with New Kids On The Block (NKOTB), performer and HGTV star Jonathan Knight made a beeline for some of his favorite friends when the Magical Summer 2024 concert tour stopped in Arkansas on June 26, 2024.

The “Farmhouse Fixer” star made sure to catch up with fellow HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs while he and NKOTB performed in Rogers, just minutes from where the “Fixer to Fabulous” stars live. Knight not only stopped at their store to stock up on home decor, but also welcomed them backstage at the show.

Jonathan Knight Jokingly Shops at Jenny & Dave Marrs’ Arkansas Store for ‘Tour Bus Decor’

Hours before NKOTB performed to a pumped crowd at Walton Arts Center, Knight posted an Instagram video of him shopping at the Marrs’ home year-old decor store, Marrs Mercantile in nearby Centerton.

With NKTOB’s song, “Better Days,” playing in the background, the video showed Knight leaving the store with two big bags of merchandise and the words “Tour Bus decor” written over it. The store’s Instagram account shared a photo in its stories of Knight standing behind the cash register and another of him relaxing on a bench outside the store with his shopping bags.

“Thank you for visiting,” they captioned one of the photos. “The Mercantile girls are excited to see you tonight!”

Jenny also shared Knight’s video in her stories and wrote, “I love this so much! ❤️”

The following morning, on June 27, Jenny shared photos in her stories that revealed she and Dave had been at the NKOTB concert and got to spend time with Knight and his husband, Harley Rodriguez, backstage.

Posting a photo of the foursome together, Jenny wrote, “Thanks for being the best hosts, @jonathanrknight and @harley.rodriguez! Loved cheering yall on last night! ✨”

Rodriguez shared the photo to his stories and wrote, “You both are the best! ❤️”

Jenny also posted photos and videos of the concert, backstage photos with NKOTB members Danny Wood and Mark Wahlberg, writing over one, “Such a fun night! Loved having yall in our town!”

Jenny Marrs & Jonathan Knight Have Become Friends Via Various HGTV Projects

Knight has been friends with the Marrs for a while, having gotten to know each other through various HGTV projects, from “Rock the Block” to “Home Town Takeover 2.”

When NKOTB was on tour in May 2022, Jonathan posted that Jenny attended the concert. They later caught up in his trailer and posted photos from her backstage visit, which HGTV filmed and incorporated into an episode of his show, “Fixer to Fabulous.”

“Can’t tell you how much I adore her and her husband @dave.marrs,” Jonathan wrote, adding, “always love spending time with them!”

When Dave and Jenny were on season three of “Rock the Block,” Knight appeared as a judge and deemed their kitchen to be the winner. When he and designer Kristina Crestin appeared the next season, the Marrs were judges and returned the favor, naming Knight and Crestin the winners of the kitchen challenge.

As Knight’s current spin-off, “Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp,” airs on HGTV, he’s on tour with NKOTB through August. After that, things are a bit up in the air, he told People on June 17.

He said, “After we finish filming, I always say, ‘I’m not committing to anything in the future. I just need to decompress.’ And then in a few months I’m calling HGTV up, like, “Hey, so I have an idea.’ We’ll see where it all goes. I mean, that’s what life is all about — you never know what’s around the corner.”