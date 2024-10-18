Jonathan Knight’s NKOTB Bandmate Calls Him Out on Live TV

HGTV star Jonathan Knight’s moves are being called into question. Knight’s New Kids on the Block bandmate Donnie Wahlberg appeared on the Thursday, October 17 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”, and answered a shady question about his fellow band members during a round of “Truth or Drink”.

“Donnie, which NKOTB singer is the worst dancer?” Cohen asked on air, with Wahlberg responding, “Not me, no. I don’t have to drink because he would admit it. Jonathan. But I love his dancing! I do.”

Jonathan Knight Returns to Compete on ‘Rock the Block’ Season 6 With NKOTB Bandmate

In addition to his work on “Farmhouse Fixer” and the recent “Camp Revamp” spinoff, Jonathan appeared as a competitor on season 4 of HGTV’s hit renovation competition show “Rock the Block” alongside his “Farmhouse Fixer” co-star Kristina Crestin.

Now, Jonathan is back for a second shot at the “Rock the Block” title, competing in the sixth season with his brother and NKOTB castmate Jordan Knight. The Knight brothers are set to go up against fellow returning competitors Alison Victoria (“Windy City Rehab”) and Michel Smith Boyd (“Luxe for Less”), and newcomers Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (“Down Home Fab”), and Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama (“Renovation Aloha”).

The season is taking on a “Veterans vs. Rookies” twist, and is currently filming in Utah, just outside of Salt Lake City, and is expected to air in Spring 2025. Ty Pennington will return as the host, with a series of HGTV stars (exact names to be announced) joining as the weekly guest judges.

Jonathan shared his first photo from set on October 17, sharing a glimpse and his and Jordan’s trailer, with a sign that reads “Kts,” short for “Knights.”

“They were either low on ink or they think we’re a K-pop group here on set. #teamKts,” Jonathan captioned his post.

Pennington shared the first full-cast photo on September 26, writing, “Well the cat’s outta the bag! Your favorite epic renovation battle is returning in Spring 2025 🙌🏼 This time, it’s Veterans vs. Rookies-expect to see former competitors and judges face off against Block newcomers just outside of Salt Lake City for bragging rights and a street named in their honor. Which team will you be cheering on?!”

NKOTB Lands 1st Las Vegas Residency

NKOTB just finished a 2024 tour (with some of Jonathan’s HGTV friends showing up to support him along the way), and in a September 19 post the band announced their next move: a Las Vegas residency show.

“Blockheads! Our first ever Las Vegas Residency: THE RIGHT STUFF is coming to Dolby Live at Park MGM in 2025. See us June 20 – July 5 & Nov. 1-15, 2025,” New Kids on the Block wrote in the update.

Jonathan marked the end of the band’s Summer tour in an August 2024 post, writing, “We had so much fun this summer! #nkotbmagicsummertour2024 Thanks to everyone that came out! Love the humor from our video crew. Everyone has put so many hours in bringing this show to life everyday.”

