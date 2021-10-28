Will Jonathan Knight’s ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Return to HGTV?

Jonathan Knight is best known as a member of New Kids on the Block. In the opening to his HGTV Show “Farmhouse Fixer,” he pokes fun at his boy band image and admits he’s more comfortable with a hammer in his hand these days than a microphone. As it turns out, Knight has been renovating homes in Massachusetts for 27 years, HGTV revealed. Knight focuses on restoring centuries-old farmhouses in New England that have fallen into disrepair.

“Farmhouse Fixer” premiered in March and ran for 6 episodes. In an HGTV announcement about the series, Knight said, “Restoring the American farmhouse is not just a hobby for me—it’s my passion, my obsession and I’ve been doing it for more than 25 years. It’s so easy to just go knock down an old house. It’s way harder to renovate them so that families can enjoy them for years to come. That’s the reason this work is so worth it.”

Knight is making his mark at HGTV. He also appeared in the series premiere of “Houses with History.” People revealed that Knight accompanied the series’ stars Mike Lemieux, Jen Macdonald and Rich Soares to check out a home that was built in 1735. As Knight approached the house, he said “That is an old house! So cool. Old house lovers are a special breed.”

Will Jonathan Knight’s “Farmhouse Fixer” be renewed for a second season?

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Has Been Renewed for a Second Season

There’s good news for fans of “Farmhouse Fixer,” Jonathan Knight and New Kids on the Block. The HGTV show was a big hit and after 6 episodes aired it was renewed for season two! The ratings for Knight’s show were through the roof — especially with people 25-54 (many of which were likely NKOTB fans).

In a press release from HGTV parent company Discovery, the president of the network, Jane Latman said, “Jonathan Knight in “Farmhouse Fixer” had all the right stuff. It was a consistent ratings performer that drove double-digit increases over the prior six weeks and it was a must-watch show during its six-episode run. Once again, we have a winner.”

HGTV revealed to People that the second season of “Farmhouse Fixer” is on its way, however, a premiere date has not been confirmed.

Jonathan Knight Has Been Renovating Houses Since NKOTB Split in 1994

Renovating houses is not just a hobby for Jonathan Knight — it is his passion. He’s been renovating and flipping houses since New Kids on the Block originally broke up in 1994. In an interview with People, Knight said that after that he “came home to my 20-acre farm and woke up a couple days later, like, ‘What am I going to do with the rest of my life?’ I was 25, 26 years old and I felt like my career was over.”

He was introduced to home flipping by a police officer who was part of Knight’s security team at his Massachusetts home. They became friendly with each other and the officer invited Knight to help him renovate and flip a house he had bought. Knight recalled that he had so much time on his hands that he thought why not. He told the outlet, “We started a company and flipped houses right up until I left for New Kids again in 2008.”

Knight comes by his skills in carpentry and home renovation naturally. In an interview with The New York Times, he revealed that his father was a carpenter. When he was a kid, he’d go to his dad’s job sites with him on the weekends. He also said, “…my mother is an old house nerd. Me and my mother would drive around neighborhoods and look at old houses. To this day, I love driving slow down roads like, ‘Look at that place.’”

Knight has renovated more than 200 houses over the past 27 years. “I love seeing an old farmhouse brought back to life,” he told People. “I’m so lucky to have two [passions] . . . I don’t even call them jobs, because they’re dreams.”