Famous HGTV Star’s Spouse Had ‘No Clue’ About His Past

HGTV star Jonathan Knight is best known for being part of the popular boy band, New Kids on the Block. However, when he met his now-husband, Harley Rodriguez, back in 2008, Rodriguez had never heard of him.

According to ET, Knight met Rodriguez when the latter was teaching classes at Barry’s Bootcamp. Knight used to take the classes and eventually got to chatting with Rodriguez, who had no clue that Knight was famous.

“I heard their music on the radio and stuff like that but I was never a fan … I never went to a concert, nothing,” Rodriguez told the outlet. Knight loved that Rodriquez had “no clue” who he was.

“That’s kind of awesome,” he said.

Knight and Rodriguez got engaged in 2016 while vacationing in Africa. They tied the knot a couple of years later.

Jonathan Knight & Harley Rodriguez Are Working Together on HGTV

Knight and Rodriguez have teamed up together for a new series called “Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp.” In preparation for the new show, the couple opened up about their relationship in a video that was posted to Instagram on June 18.

Fans loved to see the two interact with one another and share their love story.

“Y’all are such a cute couple. I’m so glad you decided to go to that bar that night. It was meant to be,” one person wrote.

“Just when I thought you two couldnt be any cuter,” someone else added.

“Love listening to the both of you talk about each other. It warms my heart,” a third comment read.

Meanwhile, in his interview with ET, Knight explained a little bit about the premise behind his new HGTV series.

“Everything we do we’re gearing towards the lake and the lake life. And the good thing is some of these cottages have porches. So, we really wanted to dress them up and give people a place to come and relax. What’s better than taking an afternoon nap on your porch?” he said.

Jonathan Knight & Harley Rodriguez Had a Secret Wedding

In November 2016, Knight sat down for a chat with Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM radio show where he spilled the beans about proposing to Rodriguez.

“We were in Africa, our parents were there — our moms were there — and I just figured this was the time to pop the question. We’ve always considered ourselves a married couple,” he said.

“We were on the Zambezi river, it’s right above Victoria Falls. We took a nighttime raft dinner, just the four of us out on the river. There was a hippopotamus in the background. It was a super moon. It was just absolutely beautiful, it was so romantic,” he continued.

The two would go on to get married, but they didn’t share the news when it happened. In 2022, Knight told ET’s Lauren Zima that he and Rodriguez had exchanged vows. He did the interview with a ring on his finger and when Zima asked if he and Rodriguez had gotten married, Knight responded, “we did.”

“Everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no ’cause I don’t wanna lie,” he added.

