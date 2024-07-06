HGTV Star Gets Emotional Following Major Surprise

New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight, who stars in his own show on HGTV, received a special surprise that left him in tears.

Following a performance alongside his bandmates, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight, and Danny Wood, Jonathan Knight was surprised by his husband, Harley Rodriguez. At the time, Jonathan Knight was performing a solo.

“When your husband sneaks up behind your crew, and surprises you in the city you’re performing in! Couldn’t even sing the lyrics or keep my composure! Thank you babe, what a beautiful surprise,” Jonathan Knight captioned a post on his Instagram Stories. Someone reshared the post on X (formerly Twitter).

Jonathan Knight married Rodriguez in 2022. The two co-star in the spinoff of the hit HGTV series “Farmhouse Fixer” in which the whole Knight family gets involved in the revamp of a camp ground in New England.

Fans Loved Seeing Jonathan Knight & His Husband Together

Many fans loved seeing Jonathan Knight totally in his element and displaying the love he has for his husband in such a public way.

“I love that more people in the entertainment industry is coming out as the real person,” one person wrote on X.

“This is beautiful. This and finally seeing him sing solo on stage after all these years brings tears to my eyes. Was lucky enough to hang out with these 2 for an evening a few years ago and got to witness how good they are for each other first hand,” someone else added.

“I’m a Jon girl, and I’m so happy to see him finally being able to be himself,” a third comment read.

“Love all these …. I’m crying … why?? Omg. So beautiful,” a fourth X user said.

Jonathan Knight’s Husband Had No Idea He Was Famous

Jonathan Knight and Rodriguez have been opening up more about their relationship now that they’re on television together.

According to ET, Jonathan Knight and Rodriguez first met at a Barry’s Bootcamp location where the latter was a fitness instructor. The singer enrolled in Rodriguez’s classes and the two eventually connected. Interestingly, Rodriguez didn’t even know that Jonathan Knight was famous.

“I heard their music on the radio and stuff like that but I was never a fan … I never went to a concert, nothing,” Rodriguez told the outlet. For Jonathan Knight, that was a huge plus.

“That’s kind of awesome,” he recalled thinking.

Jonathan Knight and Harley Rodriguez had a special engagement in Africa.

On a November 2016 episode of Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show, Jonathan Knight talked a bit about the special day.

“We were in Africa, our parents were there — our moms were there — and I just figured this was the time to pop the question. We’ve always considered ourselves a married couple,” he said.

“We were on the Zambezi river, it’s right above Victoria Falls. We took a nighttime raft dinner, just the four of us out on the river. There was a hippopotamus in the background. It was a super moon. It was just absolutely beautiful, it was so romantic,” he added.

A couple of years later, the two secretly got married.

