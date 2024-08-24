Jonathan Knight Doubles Down on Fan Request With New Project

HGTV star Jonathan Knight took to Instagram with another request for his New Kids on the Block fans. After asking fans to stop bringing him plastic bead friendship bracelets as gifts on tour (due to their environmental impact) in July 2024, Knight shared an update on August 24 as he nears the end of his tour.

“2 shows left. You all know how I feel about plastic bead bracelets. Bad for the environment. So I’m initiating… seeds instead of beads. Bring me a packet of wildflower seeds instead to be planted on my farm this Spring. I’ll document the experience while I create my yearly wildflower garden that you can be a part of,” Knight wrote in his latest post.

Jonathan Knight Explains His Stance to Fans

Fans were excited about the “Seeds Instead of Beads” idea Knight proposed, letting him know in his comment section.

“This is great! Sunflowers are my fav! Have the best last 2 shows of the Magic Summer Tour 2024! Love you Jon! 🌻 💛,” one fan wrote.

“Jon. This is so lovely. 💌I’m going to send you seeds…. off topic I once dated a hot seed sales man. He had an eight pack and sold lettuce seeds. Have the best time on the remainder of your tour. 🌻,” another user added.

One fan supported Knight’s campaign, but wanted more information about why he was anti-friendship bracelet, commenting, “Why are plastic beads bad for the environment when they are being used for good? Honest question 😊 ♥️ Love your idea though.”

Knight replied, explaining, “Where do I start? When you say used for good… the end result isn’t for good. Where does all the plastic we use end up in the long term and short. Our bodies, our oceans, wildlife’s bodies, and landfill to sit for ever and ever. Plastic is not sustainable. Please do some research so you are more educated.”

When the fan responded again, adding, “What I meant for the good is when those plastic bracelets are made they are made out of love,care and as gifts. They are used for a variety of positive things. I also know that they are used negatively. I guess my point was that they can bring to the world 🌎 not just negative,” Knight replied one more time to add, “lots of things are made out of love. But still impact our environment. Made out of love doesn’t come into the equation. There are other ways to bring love that benefits all.”

NKOTB Had Therapy Dogs Visit Them at Their Show

Knight shared a post from backstage at NKOTB’s Columbus, Ohio show on August 23, sharing that he got visited backstage by some therapy dogs from the organization Buckeye Paws prior to the show.

“Thank you @buckeyepaws for an amazing experience tonight at our show. Had so much fun cuddling these beautiful beings back stage before the show,” Knight wrote in his caption.

After Buckeye Paws shared photos from the show (including a shot of Knight wearing a shirt from their organization while onstage), Knight commented, writing, “All love to you and your beautiful babies! Animals are the best and we as humans need to treat them with love and compassion. These dogs are the best ambassadors to create this link between us!”

