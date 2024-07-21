HGTV Stars Unite to Support Jonathan Knight

When Jonathan Knight took the stage with his fellow New Kids on the Block bandmates on July 19, 2024, the crowd in Tampa, Florida, went wild — including a whole row of HGTV stars who were there to cheer him on and dance the night away.

Knight’s biggest fans at the concert included “Battle on the Beach” stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, Alison Victoria and Taniya Nayak, as well as “100 Day Dream Home” stars Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt. Videos and photos shared by the HGTV celebs revealed how much fun they had dancing, singing, and loving up Knight, who’s on tour with NKOTB throughout the summer.

Posting a photo of the group together, along with Victoria’s beau, Brandt Andersen, and Nayak’s husband, Brian O’Donnell, Brian Kleinschmidt wrote, “Oh What a Knight!!! 💃🪩🕺 Our voices are gone, our ears are still ringing and our feet hurt but it was so worth it. 🌬️ 🇨🇦 🚜 🎄 💯 #NKOTB #HGTV #StillKidsAtHeart 💜”

HGTV Stars Joke About Feeling ‘Achy’ After Night Cheering On Jonathan Knight

Nayak posted a montage video of the night, including views of opener Paula Abdul and NKOTB performing, the group meeting Abdul and hanging with Jonathan and his brother Jordan Knight, and footage of the group dancing and singing along.

“It was a teenage dream come true,” Nayak wrote in her caption. “The best part (besides ALL of it) was spending time with our very own @hgtv fam!”

Thanking Jonathan for “a night to remember” and listing of her fellow HGTV stars in attendance, she wrote, “love you guys to pieces!”

Jonathan responded to Nayak’s post by writing, “You all don’t know how happy it was having everyone come. Love all our shows and how much we do to support each other!”

Though the stars had a blast together, they joked in the comment section of Nayak’s post about how their aging bodies felt the morning after.

Mika, 42, commented, “Yes definitely took me back to my youth until I woke up this morning achy as heck😂Totally worth it👏”

Nayak, 51, replied to her, “ha! Totally! Old lady reality kicked in reeeal hard when we woke up at 5am to head back home!”

Sarah, 46, chimed in, “One of the best nights! Such an incredible performance by @nkotb 🔥🔥🔥! And I agree with @mikamakesmoves – my feet are aching 🤣

Fans & Fellow Stars Swoon Over HGTV Friends’ Night Out

Fans were thrilled to see the group of HGTV stars come together to celebrate Knight, who met with them backstage, and so was their boss, HGTV’s programming and development SVP Loren Ruch, who commented on Brian’s post, “You all make me so proud! ❤️❤️🙌🙌”

Among the fans who commented, one wrote, “I love how HGTV family came out to support Jonathan in his other job! ❤️❤️”

Another commented, “So awesome for the HGTV family to support each other!❤️” and Brian responded, “Always do…always will. 💪🏼💯”

A fan who noticed that several of the stars had concert t-shirts, including a retro shirt worn by Victoria with Knight’s face on it, wrote, “I love that you all wore the NKOTB shirts 😍 What a way to represent!”

Someone else chimed in, “So many HGTV family members together SWEET! 😍”

Other HGTV stars who weren’t at the concert loved seeing their peers together for the special night, including “Help! I Wrecked My House” star Jasmine Roth, who commented, “Fun!!!! 😍😍😍😍”

“Fixer to Fabulous” star Jenny Marrs, who posted about seeing Jonathan when NKOTB performed in Arkansas in late June, wrote, “The best!!!👏❤”

On a video that Bryan Baeumler posted, his “Battle on the Beach” co-star wrote, “Yes!!!! 🔥”

Jonathan, whose “Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp” spin-off wrapped up in early July, will be on the “Magic Summer Tour” through August 25. The group will also perform on September 21 at the iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas.