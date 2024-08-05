Jonathan Knight Issues Statement After Trespassers Sneak Onto Renovation Property

HGTV star Jonathan Knight brought fans inside his newly purchased lakeside camp in his spin-off series “Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp”, but some fans wanted a closer look. Knight released a statement on Instagram on August 5 about the Waters Edge campsite, giving an update on the property and a request for his followers.

“Thank you all for watching FHF Camp Revamp. It was a pleasure filming our journey. As of now we are still working on the property and it’s only open to friends and family. Tour took me away from finishing up! I ask that if you’ve found its location that you respect that we aren’t open yet! Please know security is in full force to keep people out of what is still private property. Thanks for your understanding! We will keep you updated as soon as possible. Jon & Harley,” Knight shared with followers.

Fans React to Jonathan Knight’s Statement

Fans took to Knight’s comment section with their reactions to his statement. One user wrote, “I really hope this is just a precautionary post and that you’re just insuring safety for your family. Hopefully no one has come close to the property without permission. Love ya both!!” with Knight responding, “Not precautionary. Security has found people wandering in and around the unfinished cabins. 🤦🏻‍♂️.”

“I love that you set boundaries. Also, I hate that you have to set boundaries. Social Media has truly changed our lives some for the better some not so much,” another fan commented.

“Jon, I’m sorry that you have to even say things like this. I love your heart & your passion for your renovations. I’m patiently waiting to see the finished camp. Hopefully come stay & support this vision of yours, when it’s open to the public! ❤️,” a third fan shared.

“Please let us know when you open. This blockhead has been married for almost 10 years now and hasn’t had time for a honeymoon, but will make time. Thanks for sharing the experience with us. Much love and many blessings to you and your beautiful family!!” a fourth fan added.

Jonathan Knight Will Be Back on HGTV Soon

Although “Farmhouse Fixer” and “Camp Revamp” are both done for the season, Knight will be making his return to HGTV soon, helping “100 Day Dream Home” stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt in their new series, “100 Day Hotel Challenge”.

The series, set to premiere on August 13, will see Brian and Mika face off, recruiting teams of fellow HGTV stars to help them renovate neighboring hotels in North Carolina with matching budgets and timelines. Knight and his “Farmhouse Fixer” co-star Kristina Crestin will both appear in the 90-minute premiere episode, joining Team Mika as the Kleinschmidts are tasked with updating their hotels’ standard and double guest rooms. Brian will be joined by Bryan and Sarah Baeumler.

Knight shared the Wes Anderson-inspired teaser for the new series in an August 3 post, which featured the Kleinschmidts and all of their guest stars. “Is it a hotel or a motel?” Crestin asked Knight while counting money in the teaser. “Motel,” Knight answered, before taking a cigarette out of his mouth and then biting it, revealing it to be candy.

