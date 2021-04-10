Jonathan Knight’s Eye-Popping Net Worth

One of HGTV’s newest stars Jonathan Knight from Farmhouse Fixer, is no stranger to the spotlight and has the bank account to prove it.

Knight gained fame and fortune as a part of one of the biggest boy bands in the ’80s, New Kids on the Block.

Knight joined the boy band in 1986, along with his younger brother, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood. The Boston, Massachusetts group would go on to sell 80 million records around the world.

The group’s likenesses were seemingly everywhere; There was clothing, lunchboxes, and more, and they had countless adoring fans. Knight and other members saw their fame and wealth grow.

Jonathan Knight’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Knight is worth $14 million.

Although millions admired the boy band, Knight was facing personal issues. Staying with the band became difficult. According to Today, the singer shared in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that he had “debilitating panic attacks,” which led him to become “something of a recluse in the 1990s.”

Knight explained his NKOTB struggles.

The whole New Kids thing was crazy. The more it grew, the more I just felt like I was trapped. I just always had this feeling inside me of always being nervous and afraid of situations. I slept and slept and slept. If I was awake, I had to deal with things, I had to do things. In order to avoid that, I would just stay in bed. You go through the whole thing, too, like ‘I’m weird or I’m strange,’ and it just makes your whole self shrink down even more.

After eight years with NKOTB, Knight made the decision to move on and he transitioned to his new career.

How Did Knight Get into Home Renovation?

Knight got into home renovation in 1994 when a friend asked for his help.

In an interview with People, Knight shared his journey after leaving the boy band:

“I came home to my 20-acre farm and woke up a couple days later, like, ‘What am I going to do with the rest of my life?'”, he says. “I was 25, 26 years old and I felt like my career was over”.

Knight explains that he became friends with a police officer who was stationed at the end of his driveway as a part of his security team. The officer purchased a house and asked Knight if he would help him renovate and flip the property. The singer agreed, and the pair formed a company flipping houses.

Knight continued working with his friend until he rejoined NKOTB in 2008. The group has since put out two albums and one EP. The group also went on a 53-date concert tour in 2019.

It may have surprised fans to see Knight take on a home renovation show, but it appears the star has been preparing for the role for over 25 years.

Farmhouse Fixer

On Farmhouse Fixer Knight along Kristina Crestin restore older New England homes. In the six-episode series, the pair attempts to maintain the property’s history while adding modern features and conveniences for the homeowners.

In an interview with HGTV, Knight explained, “restoring the American farmhouse is not just a hobby for me—it’s my passion, my obsession and I’ve been doing it for more than 25 years. It’s so easy to just go knock down an old house. It’s way harder to renovate them so that families can enjoy them for years to come. That’s the reason this work is so worth it.”

