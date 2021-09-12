Jonathan Scott Dishes on Dates With Zooey Deschanel

HGTV star Jonathan Scott and actress Zooey Deschanel have been in a relationship since August 2021. During a recent interview on “The Carlos Watson Show,” alongside his brother and “Celebrity IOU” co-star Drew Scott, Jonathan discussed spending time with Deschanel.

Jonathan Scott Discussed Dates With Zooey Deschanel

While speaking to Carlos Watson, Jonathan remained coy on whether he planned on marrying his girlfriend of two years. Drew noted, however, that he is grateful his brother is in a relationship with Deschanel.

“I will tell you, it has been so nice to see Jonathan so happy because him and Zooey are so good for each other. They like give so much, like, wholeheartedly to each other. I love seeing that,” said Drew.

Watson then asked if Jonathan and Deschanel have dates with Drew and his wife, Linda Phan. Jonathan responded that he and his girlfriend enjoy one activity in particular.

“We are obsessed with escape rooms. We’ve done hundreds of them all over the world. We just did one last night, just the two of us. Usually we will go, Drew, Linda, Zooey, myself, and one or two other friends as well,” said Jonathan.

Drew then shared that he has a habit of being “super competitive” even on dates with Phan.

“My wife has known this from the get-go. I love her. I will never be the husband that just lets her win, just because I want to let her win to be chivalrous — I’m not — that’s not me. I’m going to compete so hard and when you beat me, you rub it in my face, big time. So we have done bowling, we’ve done ping pong, I’m a huge ping pong player,” revealed Drew.

Jonathan backed up his brother’s claim of having a competitive streak.

“Drew has taken lessons, no joke, from a ping pong master for like 10 years. That’s how competitive Drew is,” said the famed home renovator.

Jonathan Scott Mentioned Zooey Deschanel’s Creativity in June 2021

During a June 2021 interview with author Cathy Heller, Jonathan and Drew Scott spoke about their secret to success. When Heller asked the HGTV stars what they believed was “the recipe for being that good in business,” Jonathan replied that he felt it was important to “think about what your strengths and weaknesses are.”

“You have to be honest with yourself and with your partners about that, so we know our strengths and weaknesses and how we balance each other out. There’s not a problem identifying your weakness, it means that you can identify how to resolve that. I love problem solving everything that we do in our business lives and our real estate projects, the designs, it’s all problem solving,” said Jonathan.

He then shared that he believes that “creative people tend to not be good business people and vice versa.” He went on to say that “there’s a way to find balance between the two” with both business and romantic partners. The 43-year-old explained that Deschanel and Phan, who is Scott Brothers Entertainment’s creative director, have a creative way of thinking.

“Even with our partners, in Drew’s wife Linda and my girlfriend Zooey, they’re these incredibly creative people, who it then amplifies that creativity in us and then it’s just the perpetual cycle,” shared Jonathan.

