Jonathan Scott Shares Design Secret in Behind-the-Scenes Instagram Video

HGTV star Jonathan Scott shared one of his design secrets in a behind-the-scenes video posted to his Instagram. The “Property Brothers” contractor answered a question from a fan in the Tuesday, December 27, 2022, video.

The fan, @123bluejumper, asked Scott why he often has the front door of a home he renovates open directly into the living room. Scott wrote in the Instagram caption, “I try to design homes that have a welcoming feel in the entry way even if there isn’t space for it, that’s when we get creative! #TipTuesdays.”

Scott Said He Prefers Having a Home Open Into a Living Area Instead of a Kitchen

Jonathan Scott said in the #TipTuesdays video, “Well, I think the easy answer is a lot of houses don’t have the ability to accommodate a full formal front entry. But you have to find a way to make it feel comfortable and casual. I would prefer a home opens into a living area as opposed to opening right into the kitchen.”

Scott added, “There have been some houses where there isn’t an option and the front door, you walk in and you’re in the kitchen. That’s my, like, last resort. Anytime we can squeeze in what feels like an entry where you can have a bench and some hooks and some storage, that’s always my favorite option.”

One fan replied to the video, “A welcoming and functional entryway is good design, anything else is not. My own home does not have an official entryway or foyer. With furniture and room arrangement we are creating one.” Another fan added, “I love an entry with a chest, with a lamp on it & a mirror above the chest.”

Another “Property Brothers” fan added a tip of her own, writing, “When my front door opens it comes very close to the wall in front of it. But I wanted a little table or shelving unit to put there and put a lamp on, some nicnacs. I also like to leave my front door open with the storm door locked to make my tiny entrance light and welcoming. But I only had 8 3/4 inch clearance left after the door swings in. I found an toilet surround shelving unit, used only the shelving top with a small cabinet area, added store bought legs for it to stand off the floor on and it was only 8” deep. It works really well.”

Scott & His Brother Helped Wilmer Valderrama Transform His Friend’s Unfinished Garage in the Most Recent ‘Celebrity IOU’ Episode

Jonathan Scott also recently shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the “Celebrity IOU” season three episode that aired Monday night with actor Wilmer Valderrama. Scott wrote in the caption of the photo, “Talk about a great best friend! We had so much fun transforming this unfinished garage into a fabulous flex space with @wilmervalderrama on tonight’s episode of #CelebIOU.”

The Scott twins helped Valderrama transform the garage of his friend of more than 20 years, Tadao Salima. Valderrama wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to @propertybrothers for making two grown man get sentimental.. we don’t regret it.”

Jonathan and Drew Scott signed a new three-year deal with HGTV in September 2022, the network announced in a press release. They will continue making their flagship series, “Property Brothers,” along with “Property Brothers: Forever Home” and “Celebrity IOU,” according to HGTV.

Drew Scott said at the time, “We are thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with our HGTV family where we will continue to produce top programming that entertains, educates and inspires all audiences.” His twin brother added, “HGTV’s values align perfectly with ours and the inclusive and inspiring content we want to create. We couldn’t be more excited to expand and deliver more shows that our fans will love with the network’s full support.”