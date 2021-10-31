The ‘Really Sweet’ Way Jonathan Scott Takes Care of Zooey Deschanel’s Parents

Jonathan Scott is more than just a handyman on television. The “Property Brothers” star also helps out around the Deschanels’ house.

As his actress girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, 41, revealed to People at the Environmental Media Association Awards, “He does so many kind things for me that it’s hard to pick, but he is really sweet to my parents and whenever they have any kind of thing that needs fixing he just goes over and fixes stuff for them, so taking care of my parents.”

The “New Girl” star’s parents are actress Mary Jo Deschanel and cinematographer Caleb Deschanel.

For his part, Scott told the publication he does not mind. Instead, he pointed the finger back to the sweet things Deschanel has done.

“I think the little things go a long way,” the HGTV star told People. “I discovered having been in other relationships in the past, this was the very first time I noticed that all of the love and effort and the things I was doing were being reciprocated and I was like ‘What?’”

“So I’ll hold onto this one,” the 43-year-old continued, with Deschanel chiming in, “I’ll keep him.”

The couple met on the set of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” in 2019, shortly after Deschanel’s split from ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. They share two children – Charlie and Elsie. She was also previously married to Ben Gibbard.

Scott separated from his ex-wife Kelsy Ully in 2010.

How Quarantine Strengthened Their Relationship

Just months into their romance, the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the United States and caused the couple to quarantine together. Speaking of that time to People at the Environmental Media Association Awards, Scott said, “Look at it this way, I’m stuck with someone who I’m madly in love with who’s an amazing chef.”

He added that her risotto cake is “to die for,” telling People, “I don’t know where this has been my whole life but it’s amazing.”

The She & Him singer told the publication that she “loved” having the time at home, adding that she found extra time with her boyfriend and kids to be “fun.”

Deschanel explained, “When COVID first started, I was like, ‘OK, we have trampoline time and movie time.’”

Deschanel’s Sweet Gesture to Scott’s Father

Scott is not the only one impressing parents, revealing the sweet gesture Deschanel did for his father.

“When we first started dating and the first time she met my parents via Zoom, she found out what my dad’s favorite song was, which is ‘Danny Boy’ because my Dad is Scottish,” he told People.

“And she sang it on Zoom and I could see the tears welling up in my dad’s eyes and I knew she was in,” he continued.

It seems she has won over the whole family, sharing moments with them online. Just months into their relationship, she attended the wedding of Scott’s brother, JD, as Catwoman. The Scotts then showed up at her 40th birthday party in January 2020.

Deschanel also appeared on the second season of “Celebrity IOU,” Scott’s HGTV show with his twin Drew.

READ NEXT: Nicole Curtis Reflects on Life Since Her TV Debut