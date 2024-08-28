Jonathan Scott Says His Wedding Will ‘Be a Mess’

HGTV star Jonathan Scott is getting ready to plan his wedding to Zooey Deschanel. While the two haven’t gotten into the nitty gritty details just yet, there’s one thing that Scott knows for sure; it’s going to “be a mess.”

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Jonathan Scott and his brother, Drew Scott, talking about the big day.

“Absolutely he’s gonna cry,” Drew Scott said when asked if his brother would cry. When it comes to himself? He had the same answer. “Absolutely I’m gonna cry,” he said.

“It’s gonna be a mess,” Jonathan Scott chimed in. As for how planning is coming along, well, it’s not. “We literally haven’t had time to just stop and think,” he admitted.

Jonathan Scott proposed to the “New Girl” star in Scotland in August 2023.

Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Have Shared Very Few Details About Their Wedding Plans

Scott and Deschanel haven’t said too much about their wedding plans (or lack thereof), but when they do talk about their nuptials, they’ve both said a lot of the same things. The main thing they have both focused on is their desire to keep things intimate.

“We’re working on it, and I think our goal is to keep it intimate,” Jonathan Scott told Us Weekly in early June. “The ceremony and the pomp and circumstance, we’ll get that out of the way, and then it’s the reception. It’s going to be a blast,” he added.

“We know that the most important thing for us is to be surrounded by our loved ones. And we’re not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding. It’s going to be pretty intimate,” he told People magazine in a separate interview that was published on May 1.

He reiterated this in his recent interview with Access Hollywood.

Zooey Deschanel Shared a Tribute to Jonathan Scott on the 5-Year Anniversary of Their First Date

Jonathan Scott met Deschanel while filming an episode of “Carpool Karaoke.” The two ended up going out on a date and the rest was pretty much history.

Just 8 months into their romance and Jonathan Scott says he knew that Deschanel was the one for him.

“Eight months into our relationship, I already knew Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J. We were on parallel paths toward the happiness we’d been seeking our whole lives,” he wrote in a post for Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine (via People).

On August 11, Deschanel took to Instagram to celebrate the 5-year anniversary of her very first date with Jonathan Scott.

“5 years ago today I was lucky enough to go on a first date with this total dreamboat person. Here we are and he’s still making me smile every day,” she captioned the post. Dozens of fans flocked to the comments section of the post to show Deschanel and Scott love.

“You both are adorable together! Happy you found one another. Meant to be,” one person wrote.

“Great looking couple! Congratulations on your engagement and that you found each other!!!” someone else said.

