Jonathan Scott Shares Update on Zooey Deschanel Wedding

Jonathan Scott and Zoeey Deschanel are engaged to be married. The HGTV star and the “New Girl” actress aren’t in any kind of rush to tie the knot. In fact, the two haven’t even started wedding planning. However, they have made a decision about their impending nuptials: They are going to start planning “soon.”

“I have no updates. I wish I had more exciting news. We just got back from Europe, we just had our daughter’s birthday party, and then we had another event and a charity thing. We don’t even feel settled in yet, but we have determined that we are gonna figure it out soon,” Scott told ET.

Scott and Deschanel met in 2019 while filming “Carpool Karaoke.” They got engaged in August 2023.

Jonathan Scott & Zoeey Deschanel Want an ‘Intimate’ Wedding

While the couple hasn’t worked out the nitty gritty details of their big day, they both seem to be on the same page with what they want.

“I think our goal is to keep it intimate,” Scott told Us Weekly in June 2024. He went on to joke that his brother, Drew Scott, would “probably” make the guest list.

The most important thing for both Scott and Deschanel is “a kick-ass party with the people” they love. “The ceremony and the pomp and circumstance, we’ll get that out of the way, and then it’s the reception. It’s going to be a blast,” he said.

Scott got down on one knee during a trip to Scotland. “Forever starts now!!!” Deschanel captioned a joint Instagram post after accepting Scott’s proposal. In an interview with People magazine following the engagement, Deschanel admitted that she was “clueless” about Scott’s surprise plans to ask her to marry him.

Since then, it seems every outlet has been keeping tabs on the bride and groom to be.

Zooey Deschanel Previously Admitted That Wedding Planning Was ‘Slow’

Fans may be overly excited for Scott and Deschanel to get married, but the couple is taking things one step at a time. They’ve been working, traveling, and spending time as a family with Deschanel’s two kids, Charlie and Elsie (their dad is Deschanel’s ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik).

“It’s slow, but it’s going,” Deschanel told ET of wedding planning back in March 2024. “It all just has to be right,” she continued. She also told the outlet that she’s unsure what roles (if any) her kids will play in their special day, but she can promise that “there will be cute outfits.”

Deschanel’s kids did play a role in Scott’s proposal. The “Property Brothers” star had a guitarist come out playing the song “Harvest Moon” by Neil Young — a special song for the duo — and then the kids stepped in.

They “pulled a banner out that said, ‘Zooey, will you marry me?'” Scott told People magazine. Overall, it was a really special family moment.

“When Elsie turned around and read the sign, she immediately goes, ‘Did you just get married?’And we’re like, ‘Well, no, not yet. But we got engaged!’ And she’s like, ‘Does that mean I get to be a flower girl?’ And we’re like, ‘Yes. Yes you can.’ So it was really sweet to have them there too,” Scott recalled.

