Is Jonathan Scott Hinting at a Proposal to Zooey Deschanel?

Is Jonathan Scott getting ready to pop the question? The HGTV star has spoken out about pressure from fans on social media to get down on one knee and ask his long-term girlfriend Zooey Deschanel to marry him, and now he’s left some fans wondering if he’s already done it after sharing a series of July 17 Instagram posts from his and Deschanel’s trip to his home town of Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada.

“So we’ve made it to a pretty special spot. This is exactly where [my] dad proposed to [my] mom almost 60 years ago,” Scott said to his followers in one selfie video from the trip, “Right here, at Ferguson Point by the Tearoom in Stanley Park.” Scott then turned the camera to show off the view of the Burrard Inlet (which connects westward towards the Pacific Ocean).

Fans Think Jonathan Scott Should Propose to Zooey Deschanel in the Same Spot as His Parents

Fans were quick to draw connections to Scott’s own relationship with Deschanel, with some followers commenting on his video telling him to propose to Deschanel at Ferguson Point (and others wondering if perhaps the “Property Brothers” star already had).

“And that’s the exact spot that you should propose to Zooey!!” one user wrote.

“So does this mean you’re gonna pop the question to Zooey?” another fan added.

“I just came for the comments to see if you did propose. You’ll get there in your own time,” a third fan commented.

Similar comments were written on another one of Scott’s posts from earlier in the day, which features himself and Deschanel sitting together and sharing a kiss on a boat, with the caption reading “Date day back home in beautiful #Vancouver”. While Deschanel was not in the proposal video, she was likely around at Ferguson Point when Scott filmed the clip.

Despite this pressure from fans, Scott has previously spoken about how he and Deschanel are in no rush to tie the knot. Despite not being married, the two live together after first purchasing their “forever home” in Los Angeles in 2021, and Scott has a relationship with Deschanel’s two children, 7-year-old daughter Elsie and 5-year-old son Charlie, whom Deschanel shares custody of with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

Jonathan Scott Shares a Piece of Family History

While on their trip to Vancouver, Scott shared a piece of his family history with followers, telling them in another July 17 post about his father’s former career as a stuntman for films.

“So my dad was a stuntman for many years in the movies, and this is one of the craziest stunts he did. If you look all the way up,” Scott said, pointing to a tall building in the distance, “to the top of the Vancouver Hotel, the top of that green roof. My dad one time played a sniper, and he was basically leaning over the edge of that green roof with nothing more than a green-painted two-by-four holding him up so he could play a sniper.

“Dad, I think you shouldn’t do stuff like that anymore,” Scott ended the video, with Deschanel’s laugh being heard behind the camera.

READ NEXT: Bryan Baeumler Lands New Series With HGTV