HGTV’s Jonathan Scott Reveals He ‘Panicked’ During Bathroom Encounter With Fan

Fame comes with lots of perks, but HGTV star Jonathan Scott, 46, says one downside is the occasional awkward encounters with fans, including one in a bathroom that he still regrets.

“I panicked,” he told Us Weekly in early June 2024, as he and his twin, fellow “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott, talked about how they feel about fans who approach them in public.

Among the wild stories they told, Jonathan recalled a fan who recognized the famous brothers while standing next to them at a public restroom urinal.

“This is why I don’t use urinals,” Drew pointed out. “Standing at the urinal and somebody comes up next to you to use the urinal and then, ‘Hey, Property Brother! Hey, how you doing?'”

Explaining that the man reached out to shake their hands, he continued, “I’m like, ‘Don’t shake my hand at a urinal. No, I didn’t want to do that.'”

But Jonathan sheepishly admitted, as his brother laughed, that he did shake the fan’s hand despite the awkward circumstance, sheepishly saying, “I didn’t know what to do!”

Though the Scott brothers told Us Weekly they don’t mind fans approaching them, the bathroom incident was one of multiple fan interactions that stand out to them over the years as crossing the line from kind to creepy.

Jonathan Scott Reveals His Strangest Fan Interaction Happened in 2016

Though shaking hands at a urinal is high up on Jonathan’s list of weirdest fan interactions, it’s not the strangest. That honor belongs to a fan he met in 2016, he told Pop Sugar.

“Quite recently, when we did our book tour, we had somebody show up who was carrying two plastic dolls and claimed that they were my children,” he told the outlet, adding that the person insisted that Jonathan take care of the “children.”

He also told Pop Sugar that the items fans ask them to autograph never ceases to amaze him, especially heavy items the fans have to lug around.

“We’ll be doing a book signing or something like that,” he said, “and people will bring in an entire length of hardwood or they’ll bring a giant chunk of marble counter and they’ll want me to sign that!”

Meanwhile, when Us Weekly asked the twins in 2018 to name the strangest gift a fan had ever given them, the outlet said they answered in unison: “Homemade soap with a large hair in it!”

“I don’t know where the hair’s from and I don’t know if you want to know,” Jonathan said, and then joked, “It does exfoliate really well though.”

Drew & Jonathan Scott Say Fans Approach Them Anywhere, Anytime

Jonathan has finally learned to set some boundaries when it comes to fan interactions, though. He told Us Weekly in their June interview that one time that’s off-limits to fans is when he and his fiancée, actress Zooey Deschanel, are out on a date night.

Jonathan, who’s a very engaged stepdad to Deschanel’s two kids, explained to the outlet, “People are respectful about it … (but) sometimes Zooey and I will be on date night. We have two kids and we don’t get a lot of date nights. And so, we’ll go on date night and then somebody will just plunk down at our table and start talking. I’m like, ‘Nope, wrong time.’”

Another spot the “Celebrity IOU” stars regularly get recognized is in any home improvement store, they told Us Weekly.

Jonathan said, “They’ll hear our voice from the aisle over and they’ll be like, ‘Wait, a Property Brother?’ And they come over.

He then joked, “(They say), ‘Design my kitchen,’ and so I do it.”

Fans can catch the brothers on two HGTV shows this summer; four new episodes of “Celebrity IOU” are airing Sundays in June and they just launched a new show on June 5, “Backed By the Bros,” airing on Wednesday nights.