Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Share Exciting Wedding Update

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are looking forward to their upcoming wedding. The HGTV star and the “New Girl” actress haven’t picked a date yet, but they seem to be on the same page with what they want.

“We’re working on it, and I think our goal is to keep it intimate,” Scott told Us Weekly. The most important thing to both Scott and Deschanel is “a kick-ass party with the people” they love.

“The ceremony and the pomp and circumstance, we’ll get that out of the way, and then it’s the reception. It’s going to be a blast,” he added.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2023. “Forever starts now,” Deschanel captioned an Instagram post, showing off her new engagement ring.

Zooey Deschanel Will Have Bangs on Her Wedding Day

Deschanel spoke with ET about her wedding at the Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, in early June. Though she was asked about her wedding, Deschanel didn’t give away too many details.

When asked if her wedding would be “sooner or later,” she responded “later.” She admitted that she wasn’t sure exactly how big the upcoming nuptials will be, but she did say that the soiree will be fancy rather than casual and that she and her husband-to-be will not film it for television.

Meanwhile, in a chat with People magazine at the same red carpet event, Deschanel was able to say one thing for certain about her upcoming wedding: She will absolutely keep her bangs.

“I look better with them. I’ve definitely had periods in my life where I have grown them out. But I just look better with them I think,” she told the outlet, adding, “So, yeah, I’ll keep them. I’ve had them since I was like two years old.”

Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Will Have More Than 1 Wedding Celebration

So far, the plan is to keep things small — and to focus on the celebration aspect of the whole thing.

“We know that the most important thing for us is to be surrounded by our loved ones. And we’re not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding. It’s going to be pretty intimate,” he told People magazine earlier this year.

Scott said that he and Deschanel will be celebrating their love more than once. The two will exchange vows in a small ceremony before throwing a “party.”

“We will probably throw another party just for friends here locally,” he told People.

Scott and Deschanel first met while filming an episode of “Carpool Karaoke.” They dated for about four years before Scott proposed. This will be the third marriage for Deschanel, who was married to Ben Gibbard from 2009 through 2012 and to Jacob Pechenik from 2015 through 2020. She co-parents two kids, Elsie and Charlie, with Pechenik.

Scott hasn’t previously been married and doesn’t have any kids of his own. He has done his best to win over Deschanel’s kids and previously admitted that it wasn’t easy in the beginning.

“They have their dad and they have a great relationship with him, so he’s daddy. I couldn’t say papa because that’s what they call their grandpa — though at one point we tried to change the narrative and get them to call me papa instead, but they weren’t having it,” he told People magazine in 2023.

“Eventually, they came up with ‘my Jonathan.’ So, whenever they tell a story they say, ‘There’s daddy, there’s mommy, and he’s my Jonathan,'” he explained.

Things are much better nowadays, however, and Scott has a very close bond with both kids.

READ NEXT: Chip & Joanna Gaines Criticized by ‘Fixer Upper’ Fans