Jonathan Scott Comments on if He Plans on Marrying Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott, 43, and actress Zooey Deschanel, 41, started dating in late 2019. The following year, the couple decided to quarantine together due to the coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to People magazine in August 2020, the television personality discussed sharing the same roof with the mother-of-two.

“Let me tell you, I’ve been quarantined with the perfect person. Not only is Zooey an amazing cook, but she’s a musician, so our house is constantly filled with music,” said the “Property Brothers” star. .He went on to say that the couple is “just taking it one day at a time,” but admitted that he was “glad that [he was] with somebody that he love[s], and somebody who’s so talented.”

Jonathan Scott Commented on if He Has Wedding Plans With Zooey Deschanel

During a joint Extra interview with his brother and “Celebrity IOU” co-host, Drew Scott, Jonathan commented on whether he plans on getting married to his girlfriend. While the 43-year-old did not reveal if he will marry Deschanel, he spoke positively about their relationship.

“I’m loving the fact that I’ve been home more than I ever have been in my adult life and I love that. I love the time that we get to spend together. So, you know, it makes me not want to be on the road as much because the more time Zooey and I spend together, the better it gets. And so, when we’ve found each other and we fell in love, I’ve never experienced anything like this before, how everything just jives,” said Jonathan.

He restated that they were “taking it one day at a time” and revealed that he is “in the happiest, best place [he] has ever been in [his] life.”

During a June 2021 interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Deschanel also spoke about her relationship with Jonathan, who she was introduced to during the production of an August 2019 episode of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.”

“We just get along so well. Like I’m always excited to see him,” said the actress.

The Couple Had an Awkward Encounter During the Beginning of Their Relationship

While the couple seems to be in a great place, Jonathan revealed he experienced an “embarrassing” situation during the beginning of their relationship while speaking to Drew and his wife Linda Phan on their podcast, “At Home With Linda and Drew Scott.” People Magazine reported that during the April 2020 interview, Deschanel disclosed that she had an immediate connection with Jonathan. After their first encounter, they went on a series of dates, and Jonathan decided to take Deschanel to one of his properties. He explained that he was aware the actress “loves Spanish homes” and thought it would be a good idea to take her on a “tour … through the house.”

“Later I found out that as we were going from room to room and I’m showing her the features, in the back of her mind she was like, ‘Oh, so he’s actually just touring me through this house?’” said Jonathan.

Deschanel then admitted that she had gone to the house believing that “he was trying to put the moves on [her].”

“He’s like, ‘And here is the living room and here is the bedroom and here is the other bedroom,’ and I’m like, Oh, he really is just giving me an architectural tour. Maybe I have the wrong idea about this date,” recalled the actress.

Jonathan explained the moment away by stating that he is “an awkward human.”

