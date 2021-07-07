Jonathan Scott on Maintaining His Relationship With Zooey Deschanel

HGTV star Jonathan Scott is currently in a relationship with actress Zooey Deschanel. While speaking to Extra in June 2021, the home renovator revealed how much he enjoys being with the “New Girl” star.

“When we’ve found each other and we fell in love, I’ve never experienced anything like this before, how everything just jibes,” said the “Property Brothers” star.

In a Recent Interview, Jonathan Discussed How He Maintains His Relationship With Zooey Deschanel

During a recent interview alongside his brother Drew on the “HGTV Obsessed” podcast, Jonathan revealed how he manages to maintain his relationship with Deschanel while hosting numerous home renovation shows. He stated that he and his girlfriend of nearly two years excel at setting aside time for each other.

“We’re very good at like just shutting that stuff down, shutting it out. Spending that time at home, making it special,” explained Jonathan.

The 43-year-old went on to say that Deschanel, who has been in the entertainment industry for two decades, is “used to having those kinds of demands and having to do a lot of stuff in the public eye too.”

“I think she understands and well, we understand each other and, you know, how valuable that down time is so, we’re pretty good at separating it,” said the HGTV star.

During the “HGTV Obsessed” interview, Drew also shared that he and his wife, Linda, who is the creative director of Scott Brothers Entertainment, have some difficulty balancing their career and their relationship.

“It’s tough because when we’re trying to shut work down and just focus on us time, inevitably we end up talking shop. So that’s where we’ve had to really find that line where we can separate, so we know this is not a time for talking business, let’s just enjoy each other’s company,” said Drew.

He also noted that they have been focusing on “finding ways to make time together more effortless.”

Drew & Linda Spoke About Their Relationship on Their Podcast

Drew and Linda discussed this issue in a recent episode of their podcast “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott.” During the episode, the couple spoke to licensed therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab. Linda noted that their work and home life “are intertwined” and asked Tawwab for advice.

The author of “Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself” recommended that the couple set specific hours where they can talk about work.

“Really putting that structure around how you communicate with working together can be really helpful,” said Tawwab.

Drew then admitted that he and Linda “don’t have that structure.”

“It’s always sort of work and personal but again something that we’re — at least, I’m very happy that we’re aware of it and it’s a long slow process for us to get that in mind,” said the television personality.

While speaking to Tawwab, Drew also disclosed that he enjoys working at all times, which is a trait that his wife does not share. He explained that he “get[s] a thrill out of” working but “it really shut Linda down.”

“Like Linda loves to draw and sketch and Linda would do that for hours. That’s anxiety for me because just sitting there, doing that for hours is not my idea of joy, so it’s a fun dynamic in our relationship,” asserted Drew.

