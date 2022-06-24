Jonathan Scott & Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel Team up on New Reality Show

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are throwing it back to the 1970s on the latest episode of “Trixie Motel.” The series follows drag queen Trixie Mattel as she renovates a mid-century motel in Palm Springs, California into the “gaggiest, most iconic motel that has ever existed,” Discovery announced.

Seeking inspiration, Mattel and boyfriend David Silver visit the iconic

Brady House in the June 24, 2022 episode. Scott and Deschanel will provide a tour of the property, which served as the facade of the family home on “The Brady Bunch.”

Scott was among the HGTV stars who renovated the Brady House to replicate the show’s sets on “A Very Brady Renovation,” which aired in 2019. The “Property Brothers” host, alongside his twin Drew, also serves as an executive producer on “Trixie Motel.”

Mattel rose to fame on “Ru Paul’s Drag Race.” Now in the hospitality business, “Trixie Motel” premiered on June 3, 2022.

“When I first walked into the dark and dingy motel, I was disgusted, horrified and I just wanted to take a match to the place,” Mattel said in a press release. “But then I thought about how a little paint and glitter can turn a 32-year-old bald man from Wisconsin into a Hollywood darling, and I knew with our talented team and some strategic reconstructive surgery, we could turn this dump into a dazzler!”

Other stars appearing on “Trixie Motel” include Lisa Vanderpump, Nicole Byer, Katya, Leslie Jordan, Iggy Azalea, Jonathan Bennett, Belinda Carlisle, Brittany Broski, Gigi Gorgeous, Emily Hampshire, Orville Peck, The Old Gays, Nic Sheppard and Jenson Titus of Very Gay Paint, Mo Heart, Jaida Essence Hall and Juno Birch, Discovery announced.

Mattel Is Greeted at the Brady House Doorstep by Scott

In the episode, Scott welcomes Mattel and Silver with open arms on the doorstep of the Brady House. Clad in a 1970s-inspired outfit, Scott jokingly responds to being called Mr. Brady by saying, “I’ve had some work done.”

Mattel could not contain her excitement, telling Silver in a confessional, “The Brady House, David, this is literally the nicest thing you’ve ever done.”

He retorts, “I literally bought you a motel and named it after you.” Though Mattel insists, “This is way better.”

She went on to explain, “I met Oprah at a luncheon once and I felt nothing. I walked into the Brady House and I feel like I saw the eyes of God.”

Deschanel Was ‘Amazed’ By Mattel

Scott adds to the surprise, unveiling his actress girlfriend. As he explained, “When I told Zooey that we were going to show Trixie and David the Brady House, she freaked out.”

The “New Girl” actress insisted on being there. Calling Mattel “amazing,” she explained, “To see all the creativity that goes into the makeup, the hair, the outfit.”

Silver told the other couple, “There’s a flower power room at the motel that’s very 60s, 70s inspired. One of the direct references was the Brady girls’ bedroom.”

“I’ve spent so much time in the Brady girls’ bedroom through the TV,” Mattel later added. “But being able to be in here and soak up the details in person is very inspiring.”

