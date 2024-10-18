HGTV Star Leaves the Country After Lawyer is Accused of Lying in Court Documents

Two days after the estranged husband of HGTV star Christina Hall (née Haack) accused her lawyer of submitting “false statements” to the court overseeing their divorce, the “Christina on the Coast” star informed fans in a cryptic post that she’s left the country.

In an Instagram Story posted on October 16, 2024, Josh Hall accused Christina’s lawyer, California attorney Matthew S. DeArmey, of filing a new court document “riddled with lies” about him. Meanwhile, his rep told Us Weekly that Christina’s team was “desperate to smear Josh,” including their claim that Josh requested $65,000 per month in spousal support.

In the early morning hours of October 18, Christina posted a photo in her Instagram Stories of a fruit bowl and glass of champagne sitting in front of her, tagging PS, the luxury lounge at LAX where the rich and famous wait for their flights in private suites. Over the photo, she simply wrote, “Bye” with two emoji — one of an American flag and the other of a plane. Christina did not elaborate on where she was going.

After nearly three years of marriage, the former couple filed for divorce on July 15. But their attempts to reach a financial agreement and finalize their divorce have been full of drama that’s played out in public, including this latest war of words.

Josh Hall Accuses Christina Hall’s Attorney of Making ‘False Statements’

Christina and Josh have been living apart since their split in early July. A court order filed on September 4 and obtained by Heavy outlined a temporary agreement between them, granting Christina and her three kids exclusive use of their home in Newport Beach, California, and an apartment in Nashville. Meanwhile, it allowed for Josh to stay at the Tennessee farmhouse she purchased in 2021 and frequently seen on HGTV’s “Christina in the Country,” as long as it wasn’t being rented out to guests.

Christina purchased the six-bedroom farmhouse just outside of Nashville before she met Josh. She listed the house for $4.5 million on October 5. When she shared the real estate news in her Instagram Stories, she also posted blistering messages to her ex, telling him it was time to leave and calling him a “gold digging little biatch.”

On October 10, in court documents reviewed by Heavy, Josh requested that a judge block the sale of the Tennessee home, claiming that he deserved to receive some of the profits since he helped with the mortgage and maintenance of the property during their marriage.

DeArmey then filed a scathing response to Josh in court, per Us Weekly, claiming that he had issued Christina a “good faith settlement offer” asking for $65,000 per month in spousal support. DeArmey wrote that the request “outrageous when he is self-supporting,” the outlet reported, and pointed out that Josh was able to pay off a $70,000 lease on a Bentley.

In a statement issued to Us Weekly on October 15, Josh’s lawyer denied the $65,000 request and said, “It’s sad that Christina’s team is so desperate to smear Josh that they can’t even make up logical lies. Josh continues to pray for Christina and hopes to resolve this matter privately.”

Josh then added his own take in an Instagram story on October 16, writing, “So now @dearmeylaw files legal declarations riddled with lies and assumptions…interesting tactic for someone who is a licensed attorney and took an oath of integrity. Pretty sure making provably false statements to a judge is unethical.”

Christina Hall Says Tennessee House Was an Investment Property, but Josh Hall Says It Was Their Second Home

Christina has not backed down on selling the Tennessee home; in fact, her realtor shared a new social media posting about the listing on October 17.

The “Christina on the Coast” star views the home and the 23 acres it sits on as an investment property, according to DeArmey’s latest filing, and wants to sell it in order to invest in a venture. Christina has shared on Instagram that she has her eyes on a California vineyard, per People, and Josh alluded to that new dream in his October 10 filing.

His team argued to Us Weekly that the property was not meant to be an investment, but a family home.

“The Nashville property was never an investment house,” his rep told the outlet in a statement. “Christina was in Nashville so much she had to make a public statement about it, calling this their ‘second home.’ Nobody spends so much time at an ‘investment home’ that they must clarify why they’re often there. That makes zero sense.”

It’s sad that Christina’s team is so desperate to smear Josh that they can’t even make up logical lies,” the statement continued. “Josh continues to pray for Christina and hopes to resolve this matter privately.”