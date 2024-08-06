Upcoming HGTV Star Moves Out of Home Amid Divorce

HGTV star Josh Hall has officially moved out of the home that he shared with Christina Hall amid their divorce.

“Josh is sad that the marriage ended this way, but he’s excited to move forward. He voluntarily moved his belongings from his and Christina’s jointly owned property,” a source told Us Weekly.

The source also said that Christina Hall was aware that Josh Hall would be going over to their house on that particular day as the two discussed it beforehand. The big move comes just three weeks after Josh Hall filed for divorce in Orange County, California, citing “irreconcilable differences,” per Today.

The Halls tied the knot in Hawaii in August 2022. TMZ previously reported that the two actually got married months before their Maui wedding.

Josh Hall Was Photographed Moving Items From the Newport Beach Home

People magazine published some photos of a casually dressed Josh Hall moving some of his belongings from the Newport Beach home. He wore a long-sleeve Raglan shirt, a pair of black pants, and a backwards hat, as he got his things in order.

In addition to some of his smaller items, Josh Hall also prepared to move “his motorcycles, a vintage Chevelle and a vintage DeLorean” from the home.

The Halls purchased the home together in May 2022. It’s unknown if the home will be sold or if Christina Hall plans on buying her ex out. She spends a lot of her time at her home in Tennessee, which she also owns with Josh Hall, according to Hello! magazine.

Prior to their split, Christina and Josh Hall were filming “The Flip Off” with Hall’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae. According to People magazine, it’s unclear how HGTV plans to navigate the Halls’ split. The new series is currently set to premiere in 2025.

Christina Hall Was in South Carolina While Josh Hall Moved His Things Out of Their Home

As Josh Hall took the next step in his divorce from Christina Hall, she was traveling with some girlfriends.

On August 3, she took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was on a “much needed girls trip.” The next day, she shared some memories from the weekend alongside pals Stacy Evatt and Robyn Purpero.

“When it’s been a really good last night,” she captioned a photo of herself dancing alongside Evatt and Purpero.

“South Carolina was good to me. The pure peace I felt there was something I haven’t felt in a long time. It reminded me l am capable of feeling this daily when know one is [expletive] with me and my life,” she captioned a selfie later that night.

On August 5, she shared a link to the home that she and girls rented in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina.

This marks Christina Hall’s third divorce. She shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with El Moussa and one son named Hudson, 2, with ex Ant Anstead. She and Josh Hall didn’t have any kids together.

