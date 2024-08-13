HGTV Star Christina Hall’s Ex Trolled Online

HGTV star Christina Hall and her ex Josh Hall are going through a divorce. As part of their split, Josh Hall moved his things out of the home the former couple shared in Newport Beach, California, per People magazine.

In a photo shared by the outlet, a casually dressed Josh Hall was seen walking next to one of his cars — a vintage DeLorean. People magazine shared that particular photo on Instagram and fans reacted in the comment section of the post. Many people trolled Josh Hall, pointing out that he had some pretty pricey toys though he’d requested his ex-wife pay him spousal support in his divorce filing.

The Halls’ wedding took place in Maui, Hawaii, in 2022. They originally tied the knot in October 2021.

Fans Criticized Josh Hall for Requesting Alimony

Though Josh Hall asking for alimony when he filed for divorce, Christina Hall has submitted her own filing in which she asked “that the court’s ability to award him alimony be terminated,” according to court documents obtained by E! News.

After seeing People magazine’s Instagram post about Josh Hall moving out, quite a few fans commented on the post with messages about him asking for spousal support in his divorce petition.

“Did Christina’s money buy him that car? Now he’ll want spousal support for the next 10 years? Well Josh we knew what you were up to,” one person wrote, adding a sad face emoji.

“Now I know why he’s asking for alimony. Trying to be a baller on a beer budget,” someone else said, adding the eye roll emoji.

“Maybe he should sell his DeLorean instead of asking for spousal support,” a third Instagram user suggested.

“No job but driving around in a Time Machine?” a fourth added.

In Christina Hall’s divorce filing, she requested to have the right to divvy up property as she sees fit. Meanwhile, Josh Hall asked for “all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, to be equally divided,” per the court documents (via E!).

Christina Hall Has Received Her Fair Share of Criticism

Josh Hall certainly isn’t the only person receiving criticism online. In fact, Christina Hall posted a PSA on her Instagram Stories to address some of the backlash she’s received after her third failed marriage.

“Dear fellow realtors – please stop mailing and dropping expensive packets, I am not listing my home… But if I were to list it, I would list it myself as I am a real estate agent. Dear men. Your hand written/typed letters are cute but no one you will not be my fourth ex-husband,” she wrote on August 8.

“Thank you all for the advice about my children and marriages. I really appreciate it,” she added. A quick look at her Instagram feed and one will see some of the mean comments that people have left, many giving her tips.

“Stay single !!! Clearly you can’t be in a long lasting relationship!” one person commented on a post from July 26.

“Your poor kids. Seeing you go from man to man. I feel sorry for them,” another comment read.

