Karen E. Laine Defends Daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk Despite Show-Ending Rift

Maybe time does heal all wounds. One year after HGTV fans were shocked to learn that the hit show “Good Bones” would end amid a family feud between Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, the mother-daughter co-stars are showing signs of healing their rift.

On August 14, 2024, “Good Bones: New Beginnings” premiered as a three-week spinoff, beginning with a 90-minute episode devoted to Starsiak Hawk remodeling an Indiana lake house for her family. According to HGTV, the next two episodes will feature Laine, her mom, renovating a home she bought in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Though the mom and daughter duo are not likely to appear together in the spinoff, they have both have come to each others’ defense as fans have wanted to pick sides, including Laine’s decision hours before the premiere to defend her daughter after a fan dissed her online.

Karen E. Laine Tells Fan Critical of Her Daughter to ‘Keep It to Yourself’

Hours before the spinoff premiered, Laine posted a publicity photo of Starsiak Hawk on Instagram and wrote, “‘Good Bones:New Beginnings’ starts tonight, 8/14, at 9 pm on @hgtv with Mina’s lakehouse Reno. My Wilmington NC Reno will air 8/21 and 28, same bat time, same bat station.”

Fans were thrilled to know she’d be back on TV, even if for just two episodes, but some used the comment section to address the highly-publicized rift between Laine and Starsiak Hawk. One person’s attempt to take sides with Laine felt flat.

“Hope the mom is on cause the daughter is too bossy and a know it all,” the person wrote.

Laine quickly came to her daughter’s defense, writing, “I am the Mom. And maybe if you don’t have something nice to say, you could keep it to yourself?”

Fans were thrilled to see her stick up for Starsiak Hawk, with nearly 600 liking Laine’s comment.

One person weighed in, “perfect response Karen…I’m ready, my DVR is set and I’ll be watching live! Yay…you’re back! ❤️”

Another fan clapped back at the original commenter, writing, “no matter what they go thru you should mind your damn business” and someone else told Laine, “You tell them!”

Laine also replied to a fan who wrote about how disappointed they were to learn that she and Starsiak Hawk were fighting behind the scenes during the last season of “Good Bones.”

“I don’t know if I’m going to watch,” the viewer wrote. “I feel so deceived after watching Bones & finding out it was all faked (relationships).”

Laine responded, “It was not fake. Like most adults, we all tried to be kind even if we weren’t getting along at the moment”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Said in April That She & Her Mom Were Slowly ‘Healing’ Their Relationship

Starsiak Hawk did not comment on her current relationship with her mom in the days leading up to the “Good Bones” spinoff premiere, nor on the first episode.

But on her “Mina AF” podcast in April, she defended her Laine’s untraditional parenting style, saying that she was beginning to appreciate that though her childhood was chaotic — including living in dilapidated buildings with “knives and broken glass” everywhere, she said — those years also shaped in her in many positive ways.

On the April episode, titled “What is Normal Parenting,” Starsiak Hawk said she and her mom had slowly begun mending fences. Part of that healing, she said on the podcast, was that she’s realized she can be a different kind of a parent to her own kids and leave the hardest parts of her own upbringing in the past.

Now that she’s a mom to three-year-old daughter Charlie and five-year-old son Jack, Mina said she was trying to find the positive in her own topsy-turvy childhood and build on “what I love from my dad and what I love from my mom.”

“What I do love is, like, the sense of adventure that it felt like we got to have,” Mina said. “And so how can I do that (for my kids)? But in a way that’s, like, way more safe and reasonable, and I wouldn’t called by, you know, DCS (Department of Children’s Services).”

In August 2023, just before the eighth and last season of “Good Bones” premiered, Starsiak Hawk revealed on her podcast that she and her mom had a very “rocky relationship” and were “not on good terms.” After years of running a renovation business, retail store and TV show together, they hit their breaking point that year — including a “knock-down, drag-out fight” on set, she later told People — and it led to the cancelation of their show, she said.