Karen E. Laine Shares Mixed Feelings on Her Recent Hair Transformation

HGTV star Karen E. Laine is preparing for her return to the network in the “Good Bones” spin-off miniseries “Good Bones: New Beginnings”, and fans have noticed a new beginning for her hair in recent Instagram posts.

Laine first debuted a new pixie-cut look in a July 24 Instagram video post. While she wasn’t trying to draw too much attention to the change, instead showing fans a new tip for growing monstera plants in the video, she did give mention to it in her caption. “Who is using tomato cages to support their monsteras and why didn’t you tell me what a great idea it was? And yes, I cut my hair. But, no, I didn’t notice my bra strap peeking out. At least I’m not chewing gum this time.”

After one user commented on her post to get her thoughts, writing, “Tomato schomato!!! That hair cut!!! How do you like it? It looks terrific 😍,” Laine replied, “I’m not convinced I like it this short.”

See Laine’s transformation, and hear what fans have to say, below.

Fans Marvel at Karen E. Laine’s Short Hair Look

Despite Laine’s mixed feelings, fans were very supportive of her hair transformation, flocking to her July 24 post’s comment section with their thoughts.

“OMG. I have not seen you with your short hair! You look absolutely stunning and fun and sassy,” one user commented.

“Your hair looks fabulous short 😍. But I understand how you feel that it is too short. It will grow and maybe shoulder length works better for you ❤️. It will grow and then you’ll know 😊,” another fan wrote.

“Looks great! I thought at first glance you were Helen Hunt!! I went short to allow the gray to come in gracefully 🩶,” a third user added. Since “Good Bones” debuted in 2015, fans watched as Laine transitioned from her natural red hair to gray, though she always kept her hair longer while on the show. Her hair was also longer in the first photos from the “New Beginnings” spin-off, which HGTV shared on July 17.

“Love the hair cut! Took years off! I cut mine off too and I love it. I used to get so hot on my neck and I told my stylist to get it off my neck 😂 she did a great stacked thing and I love it!” another fan added.

When Will Karen E. Laine’s Episodes of ‘Good Bones: New Beginnings’ Air?

“Good Bones: New Beginnings” sees Laine and her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk, taking on solo projects following the end of “Good Bones” and an ongoing rift in their relationship.

The miniseries is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern with a 90-minute special, “Mina Takes the Lake”, which will showcase Starsiak Hawk’s renovation of her new family lake house. Laine is not likely to be featured in this episode, however fans will get to see her in two more hour-long episodes on August 21 and 28 at 9 p.m. as she travels to Wilmington, North Carolina, risking her retirement “nest egg” to transform a beach bungalow.

