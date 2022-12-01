Kate Hudson Achieves ‘Bucket List Thing’ in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Clip

Kate Hudson is kicking down walls and taking names. The actress has teamed up with Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise her future mother-in-law with a renovation on “Celebrity IOU.”

It is demolition day in a clip of the upcoming episode.

“Demo is like a bucket list thing,” the 43-year-old explains in a confessional. “I’ve always wanted to take s*** down. It’s like the best feeling. So satisfying.”

She cannot hide her enthusiasm as she knocks down boards. Hudson exclaims in the clip, while tearing down the awning, “Thank you for all the wonderful shading you gave us, but you’re gone.”

As the clip continues, the “Property Brothers” stars are left to ponder if Hudson’s appearance on their show will be reciprocated.

“This is like the role of a lifetime for Kate,” Jonathan says in the clip.

“If we have her star in this movie, do you think she’ll have me come and star in her next movie?” Drew questions his brother in the clip. Jonathan responds, “No, I don’t.”

Kate Hudson Creates a ‘Low Maintenance Retreat’ for Her Future Mother-in-Law

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress is transforming the backyard of Melissa Linehan, the mother of Hudson’s fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. In a press release, HGTV referred to the space as “her sanctuary.”

“Melissa is a retired educator of 30 years who raised three boys as a single mom, and she is in need of a safer, more functional backyard to garden and spend time with grandkids after recently recovering from two broken ankles,” HGTV described the episode in a press release.

With the help of the Scott twins, Hudson will give her daughter’s “selfless” grandma a “low maintenance retreat,” according to a press release.

As the press release explained, the space will feature “an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, updated casita that serves as an art space, raised garden beds and bocce ball court.”

Kate Hudson Is the Latest Star to Express Her ‘Deep Gratitude’ on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Hudson is just the latest celebrity to join Drew and Jonathan on “Celebrity IOU.”

The series sees some of the biggest stars in music, acting and reality television as they “express their deep gratitude” to impactful people in their lives, according to HGTV’s website. Previous stars include Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Kris Jenner, Snoop Dogg and Zooey Deschanel.

“One of the things we love most about ‘Celebrity IOU’ is that it proves that special people can turn into your family,” Jonathan said in an October 2022 press release. “It’s amazing to see celebrities open up to us about their exceptional friends who have made a huge impact in their lives.”

This season’s other stars include Drew Barrymore, Cindy Crawford, Idina Menzel, Cheryl Hines, Terry Crews, Leslie Jordan and Wilmer Valderrama.

“Jonathan and I started this series with a simple idea—that nobody gets anywhere in life alone,” Drew added in the press release. “We’re grateful that so many household names have trusted us to be part of these personal acts of kindness and help give back to the people they value most.”

“Kate Hudson’s Extravagant Backyard Build” premieres on HGTV on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

