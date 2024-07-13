Keith Bynum Going ‘Back to the Old Days’ With Latest ‘Bargain Block’ Project

HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas hit the road this year to tackle renovation projects for their “Bargain Block” spin-off miniseries, “Bargain Block New Orleans”. While the five-episode spin-off is expected to air in Fall 2024, Bynum and Thomas have been sharing updates along the way.

The couple have previously shared that, just like in the early seasons of their Detroit-based show, they don’t have an established residence in New Orleans, instead moving between the homes they’re renovating as they finish them up. In a July 13 Instagram story, Bynum opened up about one of the struggles with their latest move.

“So as you guys know, we’re moving from house to house in New Orleans as we finish them up, and it’s kind of back to the old days,” Bynum told viewers. “But we got this one done yesterday, and last night was our first night in the house. It’s about 91 degrees down here in New Orleans for the night, and the AC that is just installed was very sleepy apparently and decided to take a break. So woke up sweating like crazy. Got up, got an AC unit, til the HVAC guys get everything finished up, but oof!”

Keith Bynum Shows Off ‘Dirty Day’ in New Orleans

Despite a rough night in the Louisiana heat, Bynum shared in another slide of his story that he “Got a refreshing shower so feeling better now lol.”

Prior to his moving update, Bynum shared a July 8 Instagram post highlighting just how sweaty and dirty he gets on the New Orleans renovations. The video post shows a close-up of the side of one of Bynum and Thomas’s homes when suddenly, Bynum appears, crawling out from under the house.

Bynum is covered in dirt and holding a shovel in the video. As he stood up from under the house, he looked at the camera and said “Hello.” In his caption, Bynum went on to add, “Hello. Today was dirty #dirtyday #sweatynolasummer.”

“You are brave. I don’t go under my house nor do I go in attics,” one fan commented on Bynum’s post, with another user adding, “You could not pay me enough to crawl under a house 😂.”

“Keith, you are such an awesome designer, and you truly know what it means to do the hard work! 👍 💪 💙,” a third fan wrote.

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Showed Off Their Own Transformations

Not only have they been working on houses, but Bynum shared that he and Thomas have been working on themselves as well.

“Over the last six months Evan and I have been on a journey to eat healthier and exercise more. Swipe to see the picture that kinda woke us up! From new years to now, Evan is down around 45 pounds and I am down about 20. I will say, working in New Orleans during what would have been a sleepy winter up north really helped shape us up. We were more active than ever this winter and I’m glad for it!” Bynum captioned a June 28 post with photos of the couple before and after beginning their diet and exercises changes.

