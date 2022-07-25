Keith Bynum Teases the Future of ‘Bargain Block’: Will It Return for Season 3?

That’s a wrap! “Bargain Block” has finished filming its second season, announced host Keith Bynum.

The HGTV star took to Instagram to praise his cast and crew, sharing a group photo. “I can’t believe another season of filming is done,” he captioned the post on July 22, 2022. “What an amazing film crew we have. It’s an amazing feeling to not dread showing up to work everyday and it’s because I love every one of these people. And they make some great tv.”

The news comes just days after he announced on Instagram, “Just finished construction on the last house of the season!!!!”

Bynum hosts the series with his fiancé Evan Thomas. They “want to be part of restoring the iconic American city of Detroit,” according to the series description. “The scrappy visionaries buy run-down and abandoned properties and transform them into affordable, stylish starter homes for first-time homebuyers.”

The 10-episode second season premiered on June 8, 2022.

The show’s resident Real Estate Expert Shea Hicks Whitfield also joined in the celebration. Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, she added, “​​On a daily basis I witnessed each and every one of you go above & beyond your job description! We weathered rain, sleet, snow & poop together Thanks for making work so fun, and taking such great care of the preggo on set. LOVE Y’ALL!!!”

Bynum Teases a Possible Season 3

The future of “Bargain Block” is looking bright! While HGTV has not officially renewed the series, if Bynum’s Instagram post is any indication, season 3 is likely coming.

As he continued, “Until season 3, LOVE YOU ALL! We have several more episodes still so done get too sad, we just finished filming season two y’all don’t panic lol.”

The series has been successful on HGTV. The network reported its first season garnered 20.2 million viewers.

“Keith, Evan and Shea have a deep passion for the city of Detroit and their commitment to revitalizing homes there has resonated with millions of HGTV fans,” HGTV President Jane Latman previously said in a press release. “They share a common goal to create beautifully renovated homes that are accessible to everyone and that mission helps to sustain communities and improve lives.”

Bynum and Thomas got added exposure competing in season 3 of “Rock the Block,” losing to Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate.”

Hicks Whitfield Will Not Give Birth During Season 2

Fans will have to wait for that potential season 3 if they want to see Hicks Whitfield give birth. She is expecting her first child – a son – with her husband Terry.

“Does Shea have the baby by the end is season 2?” one fan commented on Bynum’s post. But, filming finished before her 2022 due date.

She announced her pregnancy on Instagram in February, sharing a photo with a “Coming Soon” onesie.

“Today, we are excited to announce news we didn’t think we’d ever share,” she captioned the post. “Of course, we spoke of having children. Yet, there was a certain intoxication of being married professionals whose only tether to the world of responsibility was a sweet little puppy.”

“Yet the question lingered: what if?” she continued. “At 44, we’re blessed to share with the world the announcement of this next chapter to the story of Terry & Shea. The premier date is scheduled for August 2022, and wer’re ecstatic to introduce our First Child, brightest star on our team to the rest of the world.”

READ NEXT: Jonathan Knight Joined by Famous Friends on ‘Farmhouse Fixer’: When Does Season 2 Premiere?